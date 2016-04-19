Fecha de publicación: Martes 19 de abril de 2016 -- 18:31

La COB se reúne con el Presidente para mejorar el incremento

Vitaliano Mamani. (APG)

La Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) se reunirá con el presidente Evo Morales el miércoles desde las 08.00 para conocer la propuesta final sobre el incremento salarial para 2016, informó el dirigente Vitaliano Mamani.

“El miércoles a las 08.00 el presidente Evo Morales recibirá al Comité Ejecutivo de la COB, para que le presentemos los resultados de las cuatro mesas de trabajo que mantuvimos con sus ministros y decirle que no avanzamos nada y su propuesta de cuatro por ciento de incremento no satisface a los trabajadores”, indicó el dirigente fabril.

Mamani recordó que la propuesta salarial fue rechazada la pasada semana cuando fue planteada por el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce en las mesas de negociación y reiteró que la COB plantea un incremento de 8,2 por ciento.

Para el dirigente será el Presidente quien de la última palabra sobre el incremento salarial, pues la reunión fue sugerida por el mismo ministro Arce, como última instancia antes de cerrar la negociación.

Agregó que en la reunión también participarán los ejecutivos de las principales confederaciones de trabajadores, que son parte de la central sindical.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

