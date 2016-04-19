Reaparece Fidel Castro, habla de su legado y muerte

A cuatro meses de que cumpla 90 años, Fidel Castro confió en que después de su muerte persistirá el legado revolucionario cubano al intervenir junto con su hermano Raúl en la clausura del Séptimo Congreso del Partido Comunista de Cuba (PCC) este martes en La Habana.
“Pronto deberé cumplir 90 años, nunca se me habría ocurrido tal idea y nunca fue fruto de un esfuerzo, fue capricho del azar. Pronto seré ya como todos los demás. A todos nos llegará nuestro turno”, afirmó el líder histórico de la Revolución Cubana, en un corto discurso que pronunció sentado.
Su intervención fue difundida en diferido por la televisión estatal.
Un Fidel de buen semblante, con camisa y chaqueta deportiva azul, agregó que tras su muerte “quedarán las ideas de los comunistas cubanos como prueba de que en este planeta, si se trabaja con fervor y dignidad, se pueden producir los bienes materiales y culturales que los seres humanos necesitan”.
A nuestros hermanos de América Latina y del mundo, indicó, “debemos trasmitirles que el pueblo cubano vencerá”.
“Tal vez sea de las últimas veces que hable en esta sala”, indicó Castro en tono firme, y agradeció después al presidente Raúl Castro por su “magnífico esfuerzo” al frente del PCC.
El armamento, el mayor peligro:
Fidel, quien cumplirá 90 años el 13 de agosto, fue ovacionado de pie por los mil delegados del PCC e invitados que deliberaron desde el sábado en el Palacio de Convenciones.
Es la segunda vez que Fidel es visto en público en los últimos 12 días, tras hablar en una escuela el pasado 7 de abril.
Entonces, lucía de buen aspecto aunque se le vio siempre sentado recordando a su cuñada Vilma Espín, esposa de Raúl, heroína de la revolución y quien falleció en 2007.
Retirado del poder en 2006 a causa de una enfermedad que lo obligó a delegar las funciones en su hermano, Fidel también participó en 2011 junto a Raúl en la clausura del Sexto Congreso del PCC.
Durante su discurso, el padre de la revolución cubana volvió sobre uno de los temas que más lo obsesionan en su vejez: “el poder destructivo del armamento moderno que podría socavar la paz del planeta y hacer imposible la vida humana sobre la superficie terrestre”.
Asimismo, insistió en su preocupación por la seguridad alimentaria, el acceso al agua y los efectos del cambio climático en las futuras generaciones.
“¿Quién va a alimentar a los pueblos sedientos de África sin tecnologías a su alcance, ni lluvias, ni embalses, ni más depósitos subterráneos que los cubiertos por arenas? Veremos que dicen los gobiernos que casi en su totalidad suscribieron los compromisos climáticos”, dijo.
Fidel restringió en los últimos tiempos sus actividades públicas y esporádicamente recibe a líderes internacionales o escribe artículos de coyuntura.
Aun bajo su influencia, el PCC, el mayor órgano de decisión de Cuba, delineó el rumbo del país para los próximos cinco años sin embarcarse en cambios importantes.
En el discurso inaugural, Raúl Castro ratificó el proceso gradual de reformas al modelo económico de corte soviético y rechazó cualquier apertura política en el sistema de partido único.
Raúl, de 84 años, dejó en claro que Cuba persistirá en su modelo político pese a la reconciliación diplomática con Estados Unidos.
LA HABANA/ Agencias
