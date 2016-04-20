La COB dispuesta a flexibilizar el 8% de incremento

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB), Orlando Gutiérrez, indicó el miércoles que la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) estaría dispuesta a flexibilizar su posición de un incremento salarial de un 8 %.
“Estamos dispuestos a flexibilizar nuestra posición de un 8% de incremento y buscar un punto medio en el incremento salarial, Claro que las bases nos han pedido un 8%, pero hay que ver el tema económico nacional”, explicó el dirigente al concluir la reunión con el presidente Evo Morales en la mañana de este miércoles.
Según Gutiérrez una determinación sobre el porcentaje del incremento salarial será conocido el próximo martes 26 de abril después que se tenga una reunión definitiva con el Jefe de Estado.
“El presidente ha mostrado su interés para que el incremento sea superior al 4% y por eso nos hemos dado un plazo hasta el próximo martes para determinar cuánto será el alza en los salarios en este año”, indicó el sindicalista minero.
Reiteró que la posición de un 8% fue presentado ante el Mandatario, pero él les explicó sobre la actual situación y les pidió que sean flexibles con el tema salarial.
El Gobierno mediante el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, propuso como incremento un cuatro por ciento, mientras la COB exige un 8% de incremento al salario básico nacional y a la masa salarial para todos los sectores de trabajadores.
LA PAZ/Fides
