El Defensor presentará su informe final el 4 de mayo

El Defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, presentará el próximo 4 de mayo públicamente su informe de los seis años de gestión que incluirá los principales resultados de su gestión (2010 – 2015). La gestión de Villena concluye el 13 de mayo.
También se hará entrega, asimismo, de un informe sobre la situación de los pueblos indígenas y el estado Plurinacional.
Mientras este viernes 22, el Defensor tiene programada la presentación del XVIII Informe a la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional correspondiente a la gestión 2015.
El Defensor además realiza la presentación de informes regionales del trabajo realizado durante los seis años de su gestión, ante autoridades departamentales y municipales y miembros de organizaciones vinculadas a las defensa de los derechos humanos en los nueve departamentos.
Durante sus encuentros, la autoridad destacó el trabajo realizado en las representaciones y mesas defensoriales, labor que respondió a las ideas y propuestas que se recogieron de las organizaciones e instituciones y que se convirtieron en las bases de la planificación que condujo a la institución en este tiempo.
A los eventos asisten representantes de instituciones que trabajan en la defensa de los derechos humanos, a autoridades nacionales y locales y a miembros de organizaciones en situación de alta vulnerabilidad como son las personas con discapacidad, adultas mayores, mujeres, niños, niñas y adolescentes, colectivo de las personas con orientación sexual diferente, pueblos y naciones indígenas y afrobolivianos.
Hasta la fecha, Villena junto a algunas autoridades defensoriales y colaboradores más cercanos, estuvo en las ciudades de Santa Cruz, Tarija, Sucre, Potosí y Cobija. La siguiente semana concluirá la presentación de los informes del trabajo desarrollado en Oruro, Cochabamba, Beni y La Paz.
LA PAZ/Fides
