Fecha de publicación: Jueves 21 de abril de 2016 -- 15:21

El Defensor presentará su informe final el 4 de mayo

El defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, en conferencia de prensa. (APG)

El defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, en conferencia de prensa. (APG)

El Defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, presentará el  próximo 4 de mayo públicamente su informe de los seis años de gestión que incluirá los principales resultados de su gestión (2010 – 2015). La gestión de Villena concluye el 13 de mayo.

También se hará entrega, asimismo, de un informe sobre la situación de los pueblos indígenas y el estado Plurinacional.

Mientras este viernes 22, el Defensor tiene programada la presentación del XVIII Informe a la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional correspondiente a la gestión 2015.

El Defensor además realiza la presentación de informes regionales del trabajo realizado durante los seis años de su gestión, ante autoridades departamentales y municipales y miembros de organizaciones vinculadas a las defensa de los derechos humanos en los nueve departamentos.

Durante sus encuentros, la autoridad destacó el trabajo realizado en las representaciones y mesas defensoriales, labor que respondió a las ideas y propuestas que se recogieron de las organizaciones e instituciones y que se convirtieron  en las bases de la planificación que condujo a la institución en este tiempo.

A los eventos asisten representantes de instituciones que trabajan en la defensa de los derechos humanos, a autoridades nacionales y locales y a miembros de organizaciones en situación de alta vulnerabilidad como son las personas con discapacidad, adultas mayores, mujeres, niños, niñas y adolescentes, colectivo de las personas con orientación sexual diferente, pueblos y naciones indígenas y afrobolivianos.

Hasta la fecha, Villena junto a algunas autoridades defensoriales y colaboradores más cercanos, estuvo en las ciudades de Santa Cruz, Tarija, Sucre, Potosí y Cobija. La siguiente semana concluirá la presentación de los informes del trabajo desarrollado en Oruro, Cochabamba, Beni y La Paz.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

35 comments on “El Defensor presentará su informe final el 4 de mayo

  2. Greetings I am so delighted I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was
    searching on Askjeeve for something else,
    Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post
    and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I
    have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
    back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

    Responder

  4. Simply wish to say your article is as amazing.
    The clarity in your post is just nice and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date
    with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  7. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as smartly as with
    the structure for your blog. Is this a paid topic or did you modify
    it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s
    uncommon to look a nice blog like this one today..

    Responder

  16. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you have been working with?
    I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest site and I’d like to find something more secure.
    Do you have any suggestions?

    Responder

  17. Admiring the dedication you put into your website and
    in depth information you provide. It’s nice to come across a blog every once
    in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material.
    Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS
    feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  20. I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours lately, yet I
    never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely value enough for
    me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net can be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  21. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to
    be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure
    if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser
    compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Thanks

    Responder

  22. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this superb blog!
    I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.

    I look forward to new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook
    group. Chat soon!

    Responder

  23. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
    The clarity on your put up is just cool and that i
    could think you’re a professional in this subject. Fine with
    your permission allow me to seize your feed to keep up
    to date with drawing close post. Thanks one million and please keep
    up the enjoyable work.

    Responder

  24. Thank you for any other excellent article. Where else may anybody get
    that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such
    info.

    Responder

  28. It’s the best time to make some plans for the long run and
    it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this post and if I may just I wish to recommend you few fascinating issues or suggestions.
    Perhaps you could write next articles regarding this article.

    I desire to learn more issues approximately it!

    Responder

  29. Buy Celexa From Canada [url=http://antabusa.xyz/ordering-antabuse-online.php]Ordering Antabuse Online[/url] Levitra With Dapoxetine Reviews Cialis Original Kaufen [url=http://amoxi.xyz/price-of-amoxil.php]Price Of Amoxil[/url] Zithromax Full Or Empty Stomach Awc Canadian Pharmacy Mall [url=http://viag1.xyz/cheap-viagra-sales.php]Cheap Viagra Sales[/url] Shipped Ups Stendra Avana Internet Kamagra Dosis Maxima [url=http://kamagra.ccrpdc.com/online-pharmacy-kamagra.php]Online Pharmacy Kamagra[/url] Generic Methotrexate Overseas Pharmacy 100mg Levitra [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-or-viagra.php]Levitra Or Viagra[/url] Buy Kamagra Oral Jelly Australia Kamagra Historia [url=http://doxyc.xyz/order-vibramycin-online.php]Order Vibramycin Online[/url] Levitra 10 Mg Caratteristiche Dosage For Keflex Pulvules 500 Mg [url=http://prope1.xyz/map.php]Propecia Help Forum[/url] Viagra 35 Anos En Ligne Priligy Generique [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/clomiphene-buy.php]Clomiphene Buy[/url] Buy Real Propecia Uk

    Responder

  32. Everything published made a lot of sense. But, think about this,
    what if you were to write a killer post title?

    I am not saying your content is not solid., however
    suppose you added something to possibly get folk’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | El Defensor presentará su informe final
    el 4 de mayo is a little vanilla. You should glance at Yahoo’s front page
    and watch how they create news titles to grab people interested.
    You might try adding a video or a related picture or two
    to get people excited about everything’ve got to say.
    Just my opinion, it might bring your posts a little livelier.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>