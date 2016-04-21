Fecha de publicación: Jueves 21 de abril de 2016 -- 09:41

Gobierno acusa a alcaldes opositores de financiar a los discapacitados

La caravana de discapacitados. (APG)

La caravana de discapacitados. (APG)

El Gobierno acusó a tres alcaldes opositores: Soledad Chapetón de El Alto, Luis Revilla de La Paz y a José María Leyes de Cochabamba, de financiar la marcha de los discapacitados que en una caravana se dirige a la urbe paceña exigiendo un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos.

Los ministros de Autonomías Hugo Soles y de Justicia Virginia Velasco acusaron, por separado, a las tres autoridades municipales de ser quienes financian la marcha que partió de la ciudad de Cochabamba el pasado 19 de marzo y que posiblemente llegue a La Paz el próximo lunes.

“Me preocupa lo que pasa en la Alcaldía de La Paz, de Cochabamba y de El Alto que están solventando estas marchas, estas tres alcaldías que he nombrado están detrás de la marcha”, sostuvo Siles en contacto con los medios de comunicación.

Por su parte la ministra Velasco aseguró que los dirigentes Alex Vásquez y David Cayo que movilizan a los discapacitados “están utilizando políticamente (la caravana) apoyados por el señor Leyes de Cochabamba y por la señora Chapetón de la ciudad de El Alto, incluso el alcalde de La Paz”.

También acusaron a dichas alcaldías de no cumplir con el cupo de espacios laborales establecido por Ley para el sector.

Ambas autoridades reiteraron que es imposible pagar el bono de 500 bolivianos que pide el sector. “Hemos sido sinceros también al establecer de que es imposible pagar un bono de 500 bolivianos (…) lo hemos demostrado de diferentes formas”, dijo Siles.

En la misma línea, la Ministra de Justicia manifestó que el Ejecutivo está dispuesto a dialogar sobre temas relacionados a la salud, trabajo, justicia, proyectos, vivienda y otros.

A pesar de la negativa de otorgar un bono de 500 bolivianos, el ministro Siles reconoció que no se puede sobrevivir con 1.000 bolivianos al año. “1.000 bolivianos para el año, sin duda, no alcanza, estoy absolutamente seguro que no alcanza”, indicó.

Es por eso que lo que plantean es otorgar al sector fuentes de trabajo en los ministerios y en las alcaldías.

LA PAZ/Fides

34 comments on “Gobierno acusa a alcaldes opositores de financiar a los discapacitados

  2. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea
    shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the
    shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
    inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had
    to tell someone!

    Responder

  3. I am really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.
    Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues?
    A number of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but
    looks great in Safari. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?

    Responder

  4. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any
    issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is
    popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any methods to help protect against
    content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Responder

  5. What i don’t realize is actually how you’re no longer really a lot more smartly-preferred than you may be now.
    You’re very intelligent. You already know therefore significantly relating to this matter, produced me individually consider it from numerous numerous angles.
    Its like men and women are not fascinated except it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga!
    Your personal stuffs excellent. At all times
    handle it up!

    Responder

  7. Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your website unintentionally, and
    I’m shocked why this twist of fate did not came about earlier!

    I bookmarked it.

    Responder

  9. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website
    yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and
    would like to find out where u got this from. many thanks

    Responder

  16. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely
    enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.
    I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will
    often come back in the future. I want to encourage yourself to continue
    your great job, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

  17. My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less.
    I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
    I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  19. Aw, this was an extremely good post. Finding the time and actual effort
    to create a good article… but what can I say… I put things
    off a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.

    Responder

  21. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some
    of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found
    it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  22. Hi, I do think your website could possibly be having web browser compatibility problems.
    When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but
    when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I just wanted to
    provide you with a quick heads up! Other than that, wonderful website!

    Responder

  25. hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked
    up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the website many times previous to I
    could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect
    your placement in google and can damage your high quality
    score if advertising and marketing with
    Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for
    a lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you
    update this again soon.

    Responder

  30. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave
    it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is completely off topic
    but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>