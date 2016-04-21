Gobierno acusa a alcaldes opositores de financiar a los discapacitados

El Gobierno acusó a tres alcaldes opositores: Soledad Chapetón de El Alto, Luis Revilla de La Paz y a José María Leyes de Cochabamba, de financiar la marcha de los discapacitados que en una caravana se dirige a la urbe paceña exigiendo un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos.
Los ministros de Autonomías Hugo Soles y de Justicia Virginia Velasco acusaron, por separado, a las tres autoridades municipales de ser quienes financian la marcha que partió de la ciudad de Cochabamba el pasado 19 de marzo y que posiblemente llegue a La Paz el próximo lunes.
“Me preocupa lo que pasa en la Alcaldía de La Paz, de Cochabamba y de El Alto que están solventando estas marchas, estas tres alcaldías que he nombrado están detrás de la marcha”, sostuvo Siles en contacto con los medios de comunicación.
Por su parte la ministra Velasco aseguró que los dirigentes Alex Vásquez y David Cayo que movilizan a los discapacitados “están utilizando políticamente (la caravana) apoyados por el señor Leyes de Cochabamba y por la señora Chapetón de la ciudad de El Alto, incluso el alcalde de La Paz”.
También acusaron a dichas alcaldías de no cumplir con el cupo de espacios laborales establecido por Ley para el sector.
Ambas autoridades reiteraron que es imposible pagar el bono de 500 bolivianos que pide el sector. “Hemos sido sinceros también al establecer de que es imposible pagar un bono de 500 bolivianos (…) lo hemos demostrado de diferentes formas”, dijo Siles.
En la misma línea, la Ministra de Justicia manifestó que el Ejecutivo está dispuesto a dialogar sobre temas relacionados a la salud, trabajo, justicia, proyectos, vivienda y otros.
A pesar de la negativa de otorgar un bono de 500 bolivianos, el ministro Siles reconoció que no se puede sobrevivir con 1.000 bolivianos al año. “1.000 bolivianos para el año, sin duda, no alcanza, estoy absolutamente seguro que no alcanza”, indicó.
Es por eso que lo que plantean es otorgar al sector fuentes de trabajo en los ministerios y en las alcaldías.
LA PAZ/Fides
