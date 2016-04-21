Fecha de publicación: Jueves 21 de abril de 2016 -- 14:07

Muere Prince

fc7bf585203799b68847594c6bbc4f6cEl superastro del pop Prince fue hallado muerto en su casa en un suburbio de Minneapolis.

Su publicista, Yvette Noel-Schure, dijo a AP que el ícono de la música fue encontrado muerto hoy en Chanhassen.

La noticia fue reportada por el portal de noticias TMZ.

El cantante, compositor, arreglista e instrumentalista era aclamado como uno de los músicos más creativos de su época, con influencias que iban de James Brown a los Beatles y Jimi Hendrix. Entre sus éxitos se destacan “Little Red Corvette”, “Kiss”, “Let’s Go Crazy” y “When Doves Cry”.

El artista originario Minneapolis comenzó su carrera a finales de la década de 1970 con los éxitos “Wanna Be Your Lover” y despuntó en la década siguiente con álbumes como “1999” y “Purple Rain”.

La canción que da título a “1999” incluye una de las frases más citadas en la cultura popular: “Tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999” (“Esta noche iré de fiesta como si fuera 1999”).

NUEVA YORK/Agencias

