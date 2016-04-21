Fecha de publicación: Jueves 21 de abril de 2016 -- 18:29

Obispos: Defensor debe tener vocación de servicio

Conferencia de prensa de la CEB. (APG)

José Fuentes, secretario Adjunto de la Conferencia Episcopal de Bolivia (CEB), dijo que la Iglesia Católica es consciente de la necesidad e importancia que tiene la figura del Defensor del Pueblo para la sociedad boliviana y en este sentido dijo que se debe tener “un Defensor del Pueblo con vocación de servicio al pueblo, más que una figura política, es una figura de servicio al pueblo”.

Sobre el requisito de hablar un idioma nativo para los postulantes a Defensor del Pueblo, Fuentes sostuvo que el requisito es constitucional, pero podría darse un tiempo  como con otras autoridades para aprender otra lengua y des esta forma ser más inclusivos.

“Es un requisito de la Constitución, es importante para tener contacto con el pueblo, pero esta ley debe ser aplicada a todos, sería importante dar un tiempo suficiente, porque un idioma nativo no se aprende así rapidito, sino que sería importante contar con tiempo suficiente. Lo mismo que a algunas autoridades el Estado se les da tiempo, también el Defensor del Pueblo debería contar con esta posibilidad”, expresó.

A su vez Fuentes, pidió no usar este requisito como una arma contra de la oposición, sino para servir a los bolivianos.

“Nunca de utilizarse este requisito importante y constitucional para estar en contra de la oposición, sino que sea verdaderamente un requisito para servir mejor a todos los bolivianos”, agrego el religioso.

LA PAZ/Con datos de la CEB

