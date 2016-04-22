Fecha de publicación: Viernes 22 de abril de 2016 -- 19:45

Quedan 64 postulantes para Defensor del Pueblo

Comisión Mixta de Constitución. (Senadores)

Comisión Mixta de Constitución. (Senadores)

La Comisión Mixta de Constitución habilitó a 64 postulantes para Defensor del Pueblo, informó el viernes la Cámara de Diputados mediante las redes sociales. Presentaron sus documentos 163 ciudadanos.

Según la cifra presentada por la Comisión Mixta, 99 personas fueron inhabilitadas, es decir, el 60,7% del total de aspirantes.

Del total de habilitados, 31 son mujeres y 33 varones. En el caso de los inhabilitados, 33 son mujeres y 66 varones.

Este viernes, la Comisión consideró una vez más el caso de la activista María Galindo, quien presentó documentos para subsanar observaciones extraoficiales, sin embargo, los legisladores determinaron ratificar su exclusión.

De acuerdo al cronograma de actividades de la Comisión Mixta de Constitución, la lista oficial de los habilitados será publicada el próximo domingo en medios escritos de circulación nacional.

LA PAZ/Fides

