Sedes registra 26 nuevos casos de zika en 14 días, ya son 58

Aumentan los casos de zika en el departamento de Santa Cruz, en 14 días se registraron 26 nuevos casos, con lo que hasta el momento la cantidad sube a 58, de estos 20 están embarazadas, según el Servicio Departamental de Salud (Sedes).
“Hasta el momento tenemos el reporte último de hoy día (jueves) serían 58 casos acumulados de zika, de esos, 21 son embarazadas pero una ya ha tenido su bebé y está bien y es normal entonces tenemos 20 embarazadas actualmente”, informó el gerente de Epidemiología del Servicios Departamental de Salud (Sedes) de Santa Cruz, Roberto Torrez.
Hasta el pasado 8 de abril, el Sedes había informado de la existencia de 32 casos.
En criterio de la autoridad, la curva epidemiológica de los casos de zika y chikungunya siguen en aumento en el departamento de Santa Cruz a diferencia de dengue que se están manteniendo.
“El dengue está en situación de meseta, es decir a llegado a un pico máximo hace como tres a cuatro semanas atrás y ya después se está manteniendo en número entre 630 a 680 por semana pero no está subiendo, el chikunguya todavía se ve un poco de aumento pero no es brusco, en el tema del zika estamos aumentando los casos porque se están haciendo muestras”, explicó la Torrez.
Sin embargo, Torrez aseguró que en las siguientes semanas habrá un descenso de los casos con el ingreso del periodo invernal y convocó a la población a que aproveche ese tiempo para realizar una limpieza en los hogares y eliminar los criaderos del mosquito transmisor.
“En mayor y en junio empieza en descender (los casos) y prácticamente de junio hasta diciembre hay una transmisión muy baja (…) pero con la llegada de la época de lluvia del próximo año volverán a subir”, indicó.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
