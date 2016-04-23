Gobierno dispuesto a dialogar con discapacitados sobre su renta

La ministra de Justicia, Virginia Velasco, aseguró este sábado que el Gobierno está dispuesto y presto a dialogar con la caravana de discapacitados en la ciudad de La Paz todos los temas de su pliego como ser la renta, salud, vivienda, empleos entre otros.
“Nosotros seguimos insistiendo (con) el diálogo y debatir y consensuar con respecto a su pliego petitorio, ahora igual estamos prestos a dialogar y debatir cada uno (de sus pedidos), con lo que es la renta, con relación a salud, con relación a justicia, con relación a trabajo, con relación a vivienda, etc”, dijo la autoridad según un reporte de Fides Cochabamba.
Explicó que la autoridades de Gobierno están “prestos para dialogar” y ella se dirigía a La Paz donde “posiblemente de otros ministerios ya van a avanzar (en acercamientos) para abrir el diálogo, estaremos llegando y presto para el diálogo”.
Las declaraciones surgen un par de días antes de que la caravana de los discapacitados llegue a la sede de gobierno en demanda de un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos.
La caravana llegó el viernes a la ciudad de El Alto hasta el cruce Ventilla y este sábado se encuentra en Senkata donde se quedarán hasta el lunes día en que ingresaran a la urbe paceña.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
