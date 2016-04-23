Fecha de publicación: Sábado 23 de abril de 2016 -- 13:36

Matan a golpes y machetazos a madre e hija en Trinidad

images(2)Una madre y su hija murieron ayer por la noche en el barrio 13 de Agosto, al norte de la ciudad de Trinidad, a causa de golpes y heridas producidas al parecer con machetes, informó el sábado la fiscal de distrito de Beni, Mabel Martínez.

“Se trata de Maribel Alvarado Chao, que es la mamá y Paola Ángela Vásquez Alvarado, de 15 años, que es la hija”, informó Martínez.

Los cuerpos fueron encontrados al interior de su vivienda, por el hijo de la víctima, cerca de las 22.00 locales.

La Policía y el Ministerio Público descartaron por ahora que el hecho de sangre haya sido por tratar de robarles, ya que se trata de una familia de bajos recursos que vivía sin energía eléctrica.

La causa de las muertes fue por traumatismo craneoencefálico producido por armas cortantes y contundentes.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
21 comments on “Matan a golpes y machetazos a madre e hija en Trinidad

  1. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of unique
    content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it
    is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  3. Hello I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you by error,
    while I was searching on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would
    just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love
    the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also
    included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please
    do keep up the great work.

    Responder

  7. My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a
    different page and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to
    checking out your web page for a second time.

    Responder

  9. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
    was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
    blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  10. We stumbled over here by a different page and thought
    I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to finding out about your web page for a second time.

    Responder

  14. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and
    was curious what all is required to get set up?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Kudos

    Responder

  15. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
    own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get setup?

    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Appreciate it

    Responder

  18. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping
    maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>