Matan a golpes y machetazos a madre e hija en Trinidad

Una madre y su hija murieron ayer por la noche en el barrio 13 de Agosto, al norte de la ciudad de Trinidad, a causa de golpes y heridas producidas al parecer con machetes, informó el sábado la fiscal de distrito de Beni, Mabel Martínez.
“Se trata de Maribel Alvarado Chao, que es la mamá y Paola Ángela Vásquez Alvarado, de 15 años, que es la hija”, informó Martínez.
Los cuerpos fueron encontrados al interior de su vivienda, por el hijo de la víctima, cerca de las 22.00 locales.
La Policía y el Ministerio Público descartaron por ahora que el hecho de sangre haya sido por tratar de robarles, ya que se trata de una familia de bajos recursos que vivía sin energía eléctrica.
La causa de las muertes fue por traumatismo craneoencefálico producido por armas cortantes y contundentes.
LA PAZ/ABI
