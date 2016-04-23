Quintana: “no hay posibilidad que el 2020 haya otro líder”

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, señaló el viernes que no existe posibilidad de que el año 2020 haya otro líder que no sea el presidente Evo Morales, por lo que pidió que no se vaya alimentando esperanzas de que pueda ser reemplazado.

“Que no vayan alimentando esperanzas algunos compañeros de que se puede reemplazar al Presidente Evo. Todos sabemos que él es nuestro líder insustituible e irremplazable y no hay ninguna posibilidad de que el 2020 haya otro líder. Es el Presidente Evo o el Presidente Evo”, señaló en el acto de inauguración de la Escuela de Formación Política de Trinidad, que contó con la participación de unos 300 líderes juveniles benianos.

El Ministro de la Presidencia dijo que hasta el momento no existe un sustituto del máximo líder del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) y agregó que Morales es la “columna vertebral” del proceso de cambio, por lo que recomendó a los jóvenes escuchar las reflexiones que el Primer Mandatario realiza en escenarios nacionales e internacionales.

“Hasta ahora no nació quien lo sustituya y no nacerá en las próximas décadas. Él es la columna vertebral de este proceso”, enfatizó.

Quintana recordó que durante la semana el Mandatario boliviano asistió a dos eventos internacionales importantes, uno sobre la lucha contra el narcotráfico y otro sobre las nuevas metas del milenio, en los que le dijo a Estados Unidos sin ambages que ese país es el responsable del fracaso del proyecto por ser uno de los primeros consumidores de droga.

“También le dijo a Estados Unidos que la lucha antidroga es un pretexto para intervenir a los países soberanos, para expandir su poder colonial, porque no le interesa combatir al narcotráfico. Le ha dicho a Estados Unidos que, para que la lucha contra el narcotráfico tenga éxito, ésta debe nacionalizarse, debe desaparecer la DEA, porque esa institución fomenta y encubre los ejes de tránsito y comercialización del narcotráfico”, recordó.

Escuchado atentamente por los jóvenes que formarán parte de la Escuela de Formación Política, Quintana aseguró que es necesario establecer espacios de charlas, discusiones y foros para enriquecer la manera de entender la realidad boliviana y para fortalecer el compromiso con el proceso de cambio.

En un discurso altamente articulador e ideológico, el Ministro recordó que los jóvenes tienen en sus manos la decisión de permitir si se somete nuevamente la soberanía o se defiende las reformas llevadas adelante por el presidente Evo Morales.

La Escuela de Formación Política de Trinidad sesionará quincenalmente y será replicada en los próximos meses en otras provincias del departamento, señala un boletín de prensa.

LA PAZ/ABI