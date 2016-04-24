Fecha de publicación: Domingo 24 de abril de 2016 -- 13:39

Comienza la campaña Bolivia Lee

Inicio de la campaña Bolivia lee.(ABI)

Inicio de la campaña Bolivia lee.(ABI)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera participó el domingo en la inauguración de la camapaña “Bolivia lee”, que comienza con la ‘Jornada Nacional de Recolección de Libros Casa por Casa’ y movilizará más de 4.000 personas en todo el país para para recolectar la mayor cantidad de libros que permitan instalar 500 bibliotecas comunitarias en áreas rurales.

En la inauguración, García Linera destacó la importancia de leer y dijo que “la lectura es la forma de conocer más completa que tiene el ser humano”.

El acto contó también con la presencia del ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, y viceministros del área.

De acuerdo a información oficial, el personal para recolectar libros se distribuirá en 140 brigadas que recorrerán 14 ciudades de los 9 departamentos del país, como parte del programa gubernamental “Bolivia Lee”.

Se prevé recolectar más de 100.000 libros hasta septiembre de este año, pero se tiene la meta de acercarse a esa cifra sólo con lo recaudado hoy.

La recolección de libros es para seguir bajando la tasa de analfabetismo en el país, tomando en cuenta que en la última década Bolivia logró reducir la tasa de analfabetismo, de 13,28% a 2,94%.

LA PAZ/Con información de ABI

