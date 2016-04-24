Expertos de CIDH denuncian ‘obstrucciones’ del gobierno mexicano en investigación de Ayotzinapa

Los expertos de la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) que coadyuvaron en investigar la desaparición de 43 estudiantes en México presentaron este domingo su informe final en el que acusan al gobierno de “obstaculizar su trabajo” y cuestionan el papel de las fuerzas federales en la tragedia.
El Grupo Interdisciplinario de Expertos Independientes (GIEI) concluyó un año de trabajos sin que se conozca el destino de los 43 estudiantes de la normal de Ayotzinapa, desaparecidos la noche del 26 de setiembre de 2014 en Iguala, Guerrero (sur).
En el extenso informe, los expertos hacen duras observaciones sobre las mecánicas de trabajo de la Procuraduría General (fiscalía), el sistema penal y denuncian presuntos casos de tortura contra hasta 17 de los más de 100 detenidos en el caso.
El documento detalla “obstrucciones” a su investigación, principalmente este año, como al rechazar que volvieran a entrevistar a 17 detenidos y al 27 batallón del Ejército, lo que “limitó de forma muy importante las posibilidades de avance”.
El GIEI, integrado por dos abogados colombianos, otro chileno, una exfiscal guatemalteca y un psicólogo español, denuncian también una “fuerte campaña mediática” en su contra para desacreditar su trabajo.
El informe fue presentado ante cientos de personas, que enumeraron del 1 al 43 para luego clamar en un potente coro: “¡vivos se los llevaron, vivos los queremos!” y guardaron un momento de silencio.
Los expertos llegaron a México en marzo de 2015 tras un acuerdo del gobierno con la CIDH, su mandato fue renovado pero ahora las autoridades, ya en un abierto desencuentro con los expertos, rechazaron otra prórroga y el GIEI se va el 30 de abril.
Según la fiscalía, los jóvenes, que se hicieron de cinco autobuses de pasajeros para utilizarlos en sus movilizaciones, fueron atacados la noche del 26 de septiembre de 2014 por policías municipales de Iguala y Cocula, que los habrían entregado al cartel Guerreros Unidos. En el asalto murieron tres estudiantes y tres personas que estaban en la zona.
La denominada “verdad histórica” que defiende la fiscalía y que el GIEI ha rechazado reiteradamente es que los jóvenes fueron asesinados por los narcotraficantes, incineraron sus cuerpos en el basurero de la vecina Cocula y arrojaron las cenizas a un río cercano.
Sin acusar directamente a fuerzas federales, el documento enumera “nuevos datos” sobre la participación de agentes de la “policía federal en un retén” o su presencia en un punto carretero donde fue atacado uno de los autobuses y donde también “estaba presente un agente de inteligencia del ejército”.
Uno de los mayores cuestionamientos del GIEI es que el gobierno no les autorizó entrevistar directamente a elementos del 27 batallón.
Según el informe, cuando los estudiantes eran atacados “el 27 Batallón tenía información de lo que estaba sucediendo casi en tiempo real” gracias al sistema de vigilancia de las fuerzas de seguridad.
Un nuevo elemento que el GIEI demanda sea investigado es la supuesta existencia de un militar del 27 batallón apodado “El Satánico” y que traficaría armas para Guerreros Unidos.
También reclama que sean investigados policías federales por su presunta “participación o conocimiento” en la desaparición de los estudiantes, lo que recientemente fue señalado por la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos.
El informe cita testimonios de sobrevivientes que señalan a policías federales de haberles apuntado con armas cuando bajaban de uno de los autobuses, mientras que chicos de un equipo de fútbol que pasaban por la zona y que también fueron atacados dicen que observaron patrullas federales en un bloqueo carretero y que no asistieron a los heridos.
Otros testimonios señalan la presencia de policías federales cerca del Palacio de Justicia de Iguala, donde fue atacado otro autobús y los estudiantes fueron golpeados y subidos a patrullas de Iguala y Huitzuco.
El informe señala que el móvil del ataque aún es incierto. Rechaza los alegatos de que los estudiantes buscaban irrumpir en un evento político o que estaban penetrados por narcotraficantes rivales de los Guerreros Unidos.
Los expertos insisten en la probable existencia de un quinto autobús presuntamente cargado de droga que tendría como destino Estados Unidos, pero lamentan que la fiscalía no ha investigado lo suficiente y que no ha solicitado cooperación de autoridades estadounidenses.
MÉXICO/Agencias
