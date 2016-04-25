Fecha de publicación: Lunes 25 de abril de 2016 -- 14:55

Insua deja Bolívar

Rubén Insua. (APG)

Rubén Insua. (APG)

El presidente de Bolívar, Guido Loayza, en contacto con medios de comunicación indicó que este lunes se llegó a un acuerdo con el director técnico, Rubén Insua para rescindir el contrato que lo unía al conjunto “académico”.

Loayza también indicó que en la tarde del lunes se conocerá quien será el sucesor del argentino, pero se especula que sería Oscar Villegas, encargado de las divisiones juveniles de los “celestes”.

Hasta la tarde anunciaremos quien será el próximo entrenador del plantel de primera división”, aseguró el directivo.

Bolívar que hace diez partidos no gana, ni en el torneo de la Liga ni de la Copa Libertadores de América, de la que fue eliminado en primera ronda.

El cuadro de Tembladerani debe conseguí por lo menos el segundo lugar en el torneo Clausura de la Liga, para asegurar la participación en la Copa Sudamericana el 2017 o el tercer cupo de Bolivia en la Copa Libertadores.

Por otra parte el presidente de Baisa, Marcelo Claure, lamentó la lesión de Jaime Arrascaita y anunció sanciones para: Ronald Eguino, Walter Flores y Danny Bejarano expulsados el domingo en el partido con Wilstermann.

LA PAZ/Fides

21 comments on “Insua deja Bolívar

  2. Hey there exceptional website! Does running a blog similar to this take a massive amount work?
    I’ve no understanding of coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway,
    should you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.

    I know this is off subject nevertheless I simply wanted to ask.

    Cheers!

    Responder

  3. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after
    going through a few of the articles I realized it’s
    new to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly pleased I stumbled upon it and
    I’ll be book-marking it and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  5. A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you should publish more about this issue,
    it might not be a taboo matter but usually people do not talk about
    such topics. To the next! Best wishes!!

    Responder

  6. Someone necessarily lend a hand to make severely posts I
    would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
    I amazed with the research you made to make this particular submit extraordinary.
    Great task!

    Responder

  8. Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested
    to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just
    so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  9. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
    you relied on the video to make your point.

    You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting
    videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  10. Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and
    would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate
    your work. If you’re even remotely interested,
    feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  16. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this
    kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site.
    Reading this information So i am glad to show that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I
    needed. I such a lot without a doubt will make sure to do not overlook this
    website and give it a glance on a relentless basis.

    Responder

  17. Unquestionably believe that that you stated. Your favorite reason seemed
    to be on the web the simplest factor to keep in mind of.
    I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while other people consider concerns that they just don’t know about.
    You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out
    the whole thing without having side-effects , people could
    take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
    Thank you

    Responder

  21. You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this
    topic to be really one thing which I feel I would never understand.
    It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.
    I am taking a look forward on your subsequent
    publish, I’ll try to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>