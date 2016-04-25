Insua deja Bolívar

El presidente de Bolívar, Guido Loayza, en contacto con medios de comunicación indicó que este lunes se llegó a un acuerdo con el director técnico, Rubén Insua para rescindir el contrato que lo unía al conjunto “académico”.
Loayza también indicó que en la tarde del lunes se conocerá quien será el sucesor del argentino, pero se especula que sería Oscar Villegas, encargado de las divisiones juveniles de los “celestes”.
Hasta la tarde anunciaremos quien será el próximo entrenador del plantel de primera división”, aseguró el directivo.
Bolívar que hace diez partidos no gana, ni en el torneo de la Liga ni de la Copa Libertadores de América, de la que fue eliminado en primera ronda.
El cuadro de Tembladerani debe conseguí por lo menos el segundo lugar en el torneo Clausura de la Liga, para asegurar la participación en la Copa Sudamericana el 2017 o el tercer cupo de Bolivia en la Copa Libertadores.
Por otra parte el presidente de Baisa, Marcelo Claure, lamentó la lesión de Jaime Arrascaita y anunció sanciones para: Ronald Eguino, Walter Flores y Danny Bejarano expulsados el domingo en el partido con Wilstermann.
LA PAZ/Fides
