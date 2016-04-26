El incremento salarial será del 6%

El Gobierno y la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) acordaron este martes que el incremento salarial para este año será del 6% para el haber básico y 9% para el mínimo nacional, así lo hizo conocer el Presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa.
“Acordamos gracias a la compresión de los trabajadores el básico para este año 6% incremento más importante, el pedido de los trabajadores sobre salario mínimo nacional 9%”, dijo junto con los dirigentes de los trabajadores.
Morales destacó la comprensión de la COB del momento económico que atraviesa Bolivia y por esa actitud se llegó a construir un consenso para el acuerdo salarial.
Reiteró que “Bolivia está bien, pero hay que generar más inversiones para ver de donde llegan más divisas”.
Por su parte el secretario ejecutivo de la COB, Guido Mitma, explicó que con este aumento el salario mínimo nacional subirá de 1.600 a 1.800 bolivianos.
“La COB de manera responsable y viendo la estabilidad laboral acordó con el Presidente los incrementos después de arduas discusiones, porque para nosotros es trabajo seguro es familia segura”, indicó Mitma.
Para Mitma aún queda pendiente los temas de la generación de empleo y también “algunas nacionalizaciones que faltan”
La propuesta de la COB era de un incremento salarial del 8% y un diez por ciento al salario mínimo nacional y la propuesta gubernamental fue de un cuatro por ciento en general.
La primera reunión con Morales se dio el 20 de abril. El encuentro ingresó en un cuarto intermedio y el debate fue retomado la mañana de este martes.
LA PAZ/Fides
Highly energetic article, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can’t
to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please allow me realize so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the plan of a user
in his/her brain that how a user can know it. Therefore that’s why this piece of writing
is perfect. Thanks!
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It
really helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to present one thing
again and aid others such as you helped me.
Every weekend i used to visit this web page, as i wish
for enjoyment, since this this web site conations really pleasant funny
information too.
It’s remarkable in support of me to have a web
site, which is valuable for my knowledge. thanks admin
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t know afterward its up to
other people that they will assist, so here it occurs.