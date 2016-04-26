Gobierno invita a diálogo a los discapacitados, pero no se tratará renta

El Gobierno este martes volvió a invitar al diálogo a las personas con discapacidad que se encuentran movilizadas en la ciudad de La Paz y los citó para las 10.00 en el Fondo Nacional de Desarrollo Productivo (FNDR), pero aclararon que no se tratará el tema de la renta de 500 bolivianos
“Pido a los delegados de las personas con discapacidad que han hecho un enorme esfuerzo, pido con todo respeto que puedan elegir delegados a los 15 para iniciar este diálogo en La Paz, en el edificio del FNDR”, indicó en conferencia de prensa el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana.
El Ministro de la Presidencia aclaró; sin embargo, que la demanda central de las personas con discapacidad que están movilizadas que es el pago de un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos “no está en debate”.
Justificó que el pago de esa renta es “inviable” para la economía nacional, aunque afirmó que ese aspecto no excluye que se pueda discutir “con la mayor amplitud” y “tolerancia” una política integral en beneficio para los discapacitados.
“Hablo de inserción laboral, salud, educación, vivienda, proyectos productivos, construcción de una ciudadanía en igualdad de condiciones para todas las personas con discapacidad”, dijo.
En el diálogo, señaló que participarán, además del equipo ministerial que ha estado buscando contacto con el sector, los ministros de la Presidencia y de Economía.
LA PAZ/Fides
