Exdirector del Fondioc es trasladado al Beni

El exdirector del Fondo Indígena, Marco Aramayo, fue trasladado la madrugada del miércoles al Beni, por orden de la Dirección de Penitenciarias, según informó su abogado Héctor Castellón.
El operativo realizado por personal de inteligencia de la Policía fue realizado a las 02.00 y tuvo una duración de diez minutos desde el ingreso de los oficiales al penal hasta que Aramayo fue subido en un vehículo con destino al Beni por carretera.
“Es un acto ilegal, pues no se me notificó el trasladado y se lo realiza de una manera irregular y sin que participe ni siquiera el personal de la dirección de penitenciarias y fueron agentes de inteligencia los que participaron en todo”, agregó Castellón.
En una última conversación con los medios de comunicación a fines de marzo, Aramayo denunció que había presión de la exministra Nemecia Achacollo para su traslado al Beni, para cortar su relación con los medios de comunicación y retrasar más los procesos que le siguen por supuesta corrupción.
Aramayo desde su detención fue presentado documentos en los que involucraba a la Achacollo y a dirigentes afines al Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) con el desfalco del Fondo Indígena.
LA PAZ/Fides
