Oriente frena San José

El plantel de Oriente Petrolero frenó en seco al equipo de San José al que venció por la mínima diferencia (1-0), el miércoles en el estadio Ramón Aguilera Costas, de Santa Cruz donde la victoria les sirvió para escalar posiciones en el tablero del Campeonato Clausura de la Liga. El encuentro correspondió a la décima quinta fecha.
Los dos planteles llegaron con la firme predisposición de sacar ventaja para seguir en el camino del ascenso en la tabla, la ambición de uno y otro era el mismo por lo que los primeros minutos del encuentro se disputó entre el estudio y el cuidado del rival.
El equipo cruceño comenzó a manejar los hilos desde el minuto 10, realizó el gasto, administró bien la pelota, pero al final de la primera etapa no le sirvió de mucho, porque no pudo plasmar sus esfuerzos en goles, pese a la insistencia, de Marvin Bejarano que se proyectó bien e ingresó con peligro.
Alcides Peña del plantel refinero también buscó el camino del gol, sacó un centro perfecto pero nadie acompañó la jugada los ataques comenzaron a ser improductivos, perdieron las ocasiones de gol que se le presentó, además el arquero Juan Carlos Robles, de San José siempre estaba atento junto a los defensores que hicieron su trabajo.
El equipo orureño tuvo dos opciones de gol, una de las más claras llegó mediante Abdón Reyes quien no pudo concretar tras una mala salida del guardameta Guillermo Viscarra, quien después no tuvo más complicaciones que podían haberle costado caro.
De esa manera transcurrió la primera mitad de juego, al retorno a la cancha (segundo tiempo) los santos mostraron mayor rapidez para tomar los hilos, el técnico Marcos Rodolfo Ferrufino ordenó a sus jugadores a apretar el juego, Reyes se anima en dos ocasiones, además de Augusto Andaveris.
Cuando se jugaba el minuto 53 una jugada fuerte obliga al jugador Rodrigo Vargas a salir del campo de juego con una lesión que no dejó de preocupar al cuerpo médico, quienes al final del cotejo explicaron que el futbolista será sometido a exámenes para descartar cualquier complicación.
El jugador es sustituido por José Alfredo Castillo, con quien los ataques se generan con más insistencia, las llegadas fueron dentro del área de peligro, pero las intervenciones de Robles ahogan todo grito de gol, de esa manera transcurrían los minutos del juego.
Los santos también se acercaron al arco de Viscarra pero nada lograron hacer ante una férrea defensa, que no permitió el ingreso de la visita a su sector, el equipo orureño no estaba dispuesto a bajar los brazos y siguió insistiendo para lograr un punto en el peor de los casos.
El único gol del compromiso fue convertido por Sergio Almirón en el minuto 64, tras un letal contragolpe el jugador corre y coloca la pelota al fondo del arco, esa conquista permitió que el cotejo sea más movido, los futbolistas se fueron al ataque pero el tiempo no les alcanzó a los dos.
SANTA CRUZ/APG
I visited various web sites however the audio
feature for audio songs present at this web site is genuinely marvelous.
I enjoy reading an article that can make people think.
Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
I really like it when people get together and share views.
Great site, stick with it!
Stunning quest there. What happened after? Good luck!
Wow, this piece of writing is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of things,
thus I am going to tell her.
This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!)
Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise some technical points using this site,
as I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous to I could
get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes
affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content.
Make sure you update this again soon.
Everything is very open with a really clear clarification of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your site is very useful. Many
thanks for sharing!
Post writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with after that you can write if not it is complicated to
write.
It’s really very complex in this active life to listen news on Television, so I simply use web for that purpose, and get the newest information.
Every weekend i used to visit this site, because
i wish for enjoyment, as this this website conations in fact good funny stuff
too.
I think what you posted made a ton of sense. But, think on this,
what if you were to write a awesome post title?
I ain’t suggesting your content isn’t solid., however suppose you
added a post title to maybe grab a person’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com |
Oriente frena San José is kinda boring. You should peek at Yahoo’s front page and see
how they create post titles to grab viewers interested.
You might add a related video or a pic or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it could bring your blog a little bit more interesting.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise some technical issues using this site, as I experienced to
reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your
high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your
respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this
again very soon.
I have read so many content concerning the blogger lovers but this
paragraph is truly a fastidious article, keep it up.
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.
After looking at a number of the blog articles on your website, I really like
your way of blogging. I book marked it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking
back soon. Take a look at my web site as well and let me know how you feel.
I go to see everyday a few blogs and websites to read articles or reviews,
however this blog gives feature based posts.
Very descriptive post, I liked that bit. Will
there be a part 2?
Hello, its nice article regarding media print, we all be familiar
with media is a fantastic source of facts.
This text is priceless. Where can I find out more?