Tres municipios del sur de Potosí bloquean vías

Las vías del sur de Bolivia se encuentran bloqueadas este miércoles por conflictos en los municipios de Tupiza, Uyuni y Colchani según constató Radio Fides.
Uyuni inició un bloqueo de vías el lunes en la noche exigiendo al Concejo Municipal la aprobación de la “Ley de Lotes”, por la cual debe enajenarse propiedad municipal a favor de las juntas de vecinos para la construcción de viviendas sociales y áreas de equipamiento.
Esta medida de protesta afecta a las vías que comunican a la “Hija Predilecta de Bolivia”, con los departamentos de Oruro, Tarija y con la capital potosina y con todo el sur del país, además también se cortó la vía a la población de San Cristóbal.
En latarde del miércoles el Concejo Municipal aprobó la ley municipal y esperan el visto bueno de los vecinos para que el Alcalde la promulgue y se ejecute en diez días.
Tupiza
El Comité Cívico de Tupiza, a partir de este miércoles, lleva a cabo un paro cívico, a consecuencia de la no atención del pliego petitorio por parte de las autoridades departamentales y nacionales.
La ciudad se encuentra paralizada con bloqueos en las diferentes trancas, evitando el ingreso y salida del transporte y viajeros.
El pliego petitorio exige la construcción de un hospital de segundo nivel, de la represa Estarca, entre otros.
Colchani
La junta de vecinos de Colchani, ingreso al salar de Uyuni, inició un paro cívico con bloqueo de caminos al mediodía del miércoles exigiendo que se reponga el servicio de agua potable que fue cortado hace tres meses.
Un vecino en contacto con Radio Fides dijo que ni la Alcaldía ni la Gobernación de Potosí intentan solucionar el problema y eso afecta de manera directa a los habitantes y los turistas.
“Estamos tomando agua de pozo y los turistas les recomendamos que se traigan su agua para beber y les indicamos que no hay baños”, indicó el vecino.
UYUNI/Fides
