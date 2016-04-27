Venezuela: largas filas para sumarse al revocatorio contra Maduro

Luego de que el Consejo Nacional Electoral de Venezuela (CNE) informara el martes que empezaron a correr los 30 días para recolectar casi 200.000 rúbricas, miles de venezolanos se volcaron a las calles este miércoles para estampar sus firmas en las planillas que reparte la oposición.
Se necesita cubrir el 1% del padrón (195.721 firmas), un número que la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) prometió que recolectará en tres días.
Sin embargo, con lo visto este miércoles, muchos se atreven a aventurar que las firmas se conseguirán antes de ese plazo. Por ejemplo, el ex candidato presidencial y gobernador del estado Miranda, Henrique Capriles, confió en que en “las próximas horas” se alcanzará el objetivo.
Las largas colas no se hicieron esperar en Caracas ni en otras ciudades del país. En cada planilla, se deberá escribir nombre y apellido, cédula de identidad, municipio y estado en el cual vota la persona, firma y huella dactilar.
Ese 1% de firmas significaría un requisito previo a la recolección del 20% de rúbricas (casi cuatro millones), que, tras ser revisadas por el CNE, activarían de forma definitiva el proceso del referendo revocatorio que llevaría a todos los votantes venezolanos a las urnas en un proceso electoral nacional.
Según lo establecido en la Constitución, el referendo puede ser solicitado a mitad del mandato de cualquier autoridad, lapso que Maduro cumplió este mismo mes tras ganar a Capriles hace tres años las elecciones que definieron el período presidencial 2013-2019.
Si la oposición gana el referendo este mismo año, el CNE deberá convocar nuevas elecciones, pero si lo hace en 2017 Maduro será reemplazado hasta 2019 por su vicepresidente, Aristóbulo Istúriz.
Tomado de Infobae
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s website link on your page at suitable place and other
person will also do similar in favor of you.
Howdy very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I am happy to search out a lot of helpful information right here
in the publish, we want develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Thanks very nice blog!
I visited various web pages except the audio quality for audio songs existing at this site is genuinely superb.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on car computer holder.
Regards
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts
in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
Studying this information So i am glad to express that I have a very good
uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed.
I so much undoubtedly will make sure to don?t fail to remember this website and provides it
a look on a continuing basis.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for supplying these details.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great
written and come with almost all significant infos. I would like to see more posts like this .
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your posts.
Keep up the great work! You know, lots of individuals are searching round for this info, you could help them
greatly.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and
I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to offer one thing again and aid others like you helped me.
Thanks for every other informative web site. The place else may I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal method?
I’ve a mission that I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out
for such information.
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something
which helped me. Kudos!
This site really has all the info I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
When some one searches for his required thing, so he/she wants to be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over
here.