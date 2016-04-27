Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 27 de abril de 2016 -- 12:02

Venezuela: largas filas para sumarse al revocatorio contra Maduro

Miles de venezolanos salieron a las calles a exigir que se vaya Nicolás Maduro. (Infobae)

Luego de que el Consejo Nacional Electoral de Venezuela (CNE) informara el martes que empezaron a correr los 30 días para recolectar casi 200.000 rúbricas, miles de venezolanos se volcaron a las calles este miércoles para estampar sus firmas en las planillas que reparte la oposición.

Se necesita cubrir el 1% del padrón (195.721 firmas), un número que la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) prometió que recolectará en tres días.

Sin embargo, con lo visto este miércoles, muchos se atreven a aventurar que las firmas se conseguirán antes de ese plazo. Por ejemplo, el ex candidato presidencial y gobernador del estado Miranda, Henrique Capriles, confió en que en “las próximas horas” se alcanzará el objetivo.

Las largas colas no se hicieron esperar en Caracas ni en otras ciudades del país. En cada planilla, se deberá escribir nombre y apellido, cédula de identidad, municipio y estado en el cual vota la persona, firma y huella dactilar.

Ese 1% de firmas significaría un requisito previo a la recolección del 20% de rúbricas (casi cuatro millones), que, tras ser revisadas por el CNE, activarían de forma definitiva el proceso del referendo revocatorio que llevaría a todos los votantes venezolanos a las urnas en un proceso electoral nacional.

Según lo establecido en la Constitución, el referendo puede ser solicitado a mitad del mandato de cualquier autoridad, lapso que Maduro cumplió este mismo mes tras ganar a Capriles hace tres años las elecciones que definieron el período presidencial 2013-2019.

Si la oposición gana el referendo este mismo año, el CNE deberá convocar nuevas elecciones, pero si lo hace en 2017 Maduro será reemplazado hasta 2019 por su vicepresidente, Aristóbulo Istúriz.

Tomado de Infobae

