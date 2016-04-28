El Tigre vuelve a rugir

The Strongest cumplió con su tarea que se propuso antes de jugar la décima quinta fecha al vencer a Nacional Potosí por la cuenta de 2-1 en condición de local la noche de este jueves y con estos tres puntos en su casilla pasa a ser segundo en la tabla del Clausura que le ayudan a mantener encendida la ilusión de pelear por el título del torneo cuando faltan siete fechas para el final.
Con goles convertidos por Rodrigo Vargas (26´) y Carlos Neumann (36´), el equipo gualdinegro puede seguir las huellas que deja el líder, Wilstermann (36), y con 12 puntos de por medio confía en seguir por el camino correcto acumulando triunfos a la espera de que los aviadores tengan tropiezos.
La conquista de este triunfo tuvo como aditamento una cuota de nerviosismo porque en los minutos finales, e incluso en tiempo de adición, la visita le dio problemas y pudo cambiar las incidencias, sin embargo, el marcador quedó 2-1. Este paso adelante que dio el Tigre le costó mucho, no fue tan sencillo y a partir de fallar un penal cerca del arranque del segundo tiempo perdió el control.
Para el plantel atigrado fue difícil dominar al elenco de la Villa Imperial, en los minutos iniciales una de las mayores sorpresas que se llevó ocurrió en su pórtico cuando un disparo de Isaías Dury chocó en el palo. Por el costado, Dury le dio dolores de cabeza al rival y estaba parado a la misma altura del Tigre.
Con la predisposición de la visita, The Strongest no podía quedarse atrás y el partido ingresó en una dinámica interesante y Vargas rompió la tensión con la obtención del 1-0 a los 26´ con un disparo de zurda. El futbolista recibió la oportunidad de parte del cuerpo técnico y no defraudó con su fútbol.
La siguiente conquista de los aurinegros fue convertida por Neumann (2-0) cuando Nacional Potosí estaba modulando las incidencias, pero con este golpe quedó cabizbajo porque estaba haciendo un buen encuentro y sólo le faltaba mejor definición.
Cuando transcurría el minuto 55´, Rodrigo Ramallo tuvo un tiro penal a favor de los gualdinegros, esta oportunidad fue anulada por el arquero Yadín Salazar, quien atajó el disparo y desde ahí creció el entusiasmo del elenco de la banda roja.
Había fisuras en la marcación de la defensa de The Strongest, en una llegada de la visita Fernando Martelli cometió una falta dentro del área contra un rival y la ejecución fue realizada por Ignacio García, quien con un zurdazo puso el descuento a los 62´.
Con los empates que sacaron Real Potosí y Petrolero en condición de local, Nacional Potosí debía ganar este jueves para mejorar su punto promedio. Con esta caída sigue en el fondo de la zona del descenso de categoría.
LA PAZ /APG
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your
web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account
aided me a applicable deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of
this your broadcast provided vivid clear idea
It is truly a nice and useful piece of info. I am satisfied
that you just shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for
sharing.
Good article! We are linking to this great content on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
I go to see every day a few web pages and information sites to read content, except this
web site gives feature based articles.
This is very interesting, You’re an overly skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to looking for extra of
your excellent post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your web site
in web explorer, would check this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a huge component to other folks will pass over
your wonderful writing because of this problem.
Hi there, I discovered your web site by the use of Google while searching for a related matter, your web site got here up, it appears to be like good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just became alert to your weblog through Google, and located
that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful in the event you proceed this
in future. Numerous people can be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
I have read so many articles about the blogger lovers but this post is genuinely a fastidious article, keep
it up.
I was extremely pleased to uncover this great site.
I need to to thank you for ones time for this
particularly wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite
to check out new stuff in your website.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s
truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!