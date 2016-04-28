El Tigre vuelve a rugir

The Strongest cumplió con su tarea que se propuso antes de jugar la décima quinta fecha al vencer a Nacional Potosí por la cuenta de 2-1 en condición de local la noche de este jueves y con estos tres puntos en su casilla pasa a ser segundo en la tabla del Clausura que le ayudan a mantener encendida la ilusión de pelear por el título del torneo cuando faltan siete fechas para el final.

Con goles convertidos por Rodrigo Vargas (26´) y Carlos Neumann (36´), el equipo gualdinegro puede seguir las huellas que deja el líder, Wilstermann (36), y con 12 puntos de por medio confía en seguir por el camino correcto acumulando triunfos a la espera de que los aviadores tengan tropiezos.

La conquista de este triunfo tuvo como aditamento una cuota de nerviosismo porque en los minutos finales, e incluso en tiempo de adición, la visita le dio problemas y pudo cambiar las incidencias, sin embargo, el marcador quedó 2-1. Este paso adelante que dio el Tigre le costó mucho, no fue tan sencillo y a partir de fallar un penal cerca del arranque del segundo tiempo perdió el control.

Para el plantel atigrado fue difícil dominar al elenco de la Villa Imperial, en los minutos iniciales una de las mayores sorpresas que se llevó ocurrió en su pórtico cuando un disparo de Isaías Dury chocó en el palo. Por el costado, Dury le dio dolores de cabeza al rival y estaba parado a la misma altura del Tigre.

Con la predisposición de la visita, The Strongest no podía quedarse atrás y el partido ingresó en una dinámica interesante y Vargas rompió la tensión con la obtención del 1-0 a los 26´ con un disparo de zurda. El futbolista recibió la oportunidad de parte del cuerpo técnico y no defraudó con su fútbol.

La siguiente conquista de los aurinegros fue convertida por Neumann (2-0) cuando Nacional Potosí estaba modulando las incidencias, pero con este golpe quedó cabizbajo porque estaba haciendo un buen encuentro y sólo le faltaba mejor definición.

Cuando transcurría el minuto 55´, Rodrigo Ramallo tuvo un tiro penal a favor de los gualdinegros, esta oportunidad fue anulada por el arquero Yadín Salazar, quien atajó el disparo y desde ahí creció el entusiasmo del elenco de la banda roja.

Había fisuras en la marcación de la defensa de The Strongest, en una llegada de la visita Fernando Martelli cometió una falta dentro del área contra un rival y la ejecución fue realizada por Ignacio García, quien con un zurdazo puso el descuento a los 62´.

Con los empates que sacaron Real Potosí y Petrolero en condición de local, Nacional Potosí debía ganar este jueves para mejorar su punto promedio. Con esta caída sigue en el fondo de la zona del descenso de categoría.

LA PAZ /APG