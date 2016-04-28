Paco habla de una conspiración de políticos, medios e iglesia

La ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco, indicó el jueves que detrás de la movilización de las personas con discapacidad que piden un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos existen móviles políticos e identificó políticos, medios de comunicación y la Iglesia Católica como los que buscan la generación de conflicto y violencia.
“Todo este procedimiento se enmarca en un modelo de generar conflicto aparente por la derecha, hemos identificado que la táctica es de intentar desgastar, la desinformación, hay un financiamiento camuflado, hay operadores políticos y ahí vamos a ver saliendo a Doria Medina, Berzaín, el exdiputado Jaime Navarro opinando, la mayoría de la oposición (…) y ahora aparecen como sus portavoces”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.
La autoridad citó, por ejemplo, a Samuel Doria Medina, líder de la opositora Unidad Nacional (UN), quien salió a pedir la renuncia del ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, supuestamente por la gasificación a los discapacitados.
Señaló que el alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, al igual que la principal autoridad del municipio de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, además de funcionarios de ambas entidades recibieron a los movilizados y les brindaron carpas y otros elementos para su permanencia en la ciudad.
“Y vamos a ver que no es la primera vez que tienen este financiamiento, sostenimiento a esta movilización camuflada sino que pasó en 2011″, indicó.
Después agregó que un grupo de medios de comunicación está dedicado“magnificar los hechos con sus transmisiones en vivo”, y después presentó una grabación de Radio Fides, a la que calificó como la cabeza de este movimiento de conspiración.
También pidió a la Iglesia Católica cumplir sus funciones, porque Paco considera que su apoyo a la movilización de las personas con discapacidad y sus opiniones sobre el trato del Gobierno con estos es una “actitud política” antes que pastoral, después solicitó que los religiosos sean los encargados de cuidar a este grupo de ciudadanos.
LA PAZ/Fides
