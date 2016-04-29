Alcaldía Punata: 10% de aumento a los que ganan hasta Bs 3 mil

Los funcionarios de la Alcaldía de Punata, en Cochabamba, que ganen hasta los 3.000 bolivianos gozarán de un incremento del 10%, en tanto que para aquellos que perciben más de dicho monto el aumento será del 6%.
“Para los que ganan de 3.000 bolivianos hacia abajo se va incrementar el 10% pero para los que ganan más, hasta los 9.000 bolivianos que es el sueldo más alto, el del Alcalde se incrementará el 6%”, indicó el alcalde de Punata, José Antonio Gonzáles.
El Gobierno y la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) acordaron el martes que el incremento salarial para este año sea del 6% para el haber básico y 9% para el mínimo nacional.
Gonzáles explicó que con esta medida los más beneficiados serán los obreros, la gente de limpieza, y otros que son lo que menos ganan. El decreto municipal que ya fue aprobado entra en vigencia a partir del mes de mayo.
“Tenemos los recursos suficientes”, explicó el Alcalde. Además manifestó que ésta es “una motivación. Si quiero resultados como Alcalde también tengo que motivar, tengo que incentivar a la gente para que trabaje más, para que trabaje mejor, también se llega por el estómago a la eficiencia del funcionario”.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
