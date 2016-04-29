Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de abril de 2016 -- 08:44

Gobierno confirma designación de Caballero

Julio César Caballero. (Archivo)

Julio César Caballero. (Archivo)

El Gobierno de Bolivia confirmó la designación del comunicador social y presentador de televisión Julio César Caballero como nuevo embajador ante el Vaticano.

Caballero, con unos 30 años de carrera en el periodismo, fue el vocero oficial durante la visita que el papa Francisco realizó a este país el pasado año.

El comunicador reemplazará a Armando Loaiza, quien falleció el 18 de enero a causa de un infarto, cinco meses después de renunciar al cargo.

Caballero fue invitado a asumir esa responsabilidad por el presidente, Evo Morales, en ocasión de un programa televisivo que produjo la red PAT durante la campaña previa al referendo sobre reforma constitucional del 21 de febrero.

Es importante contar, a la mayor brevedad, con un jefe de misión en el Vaticano por la estrecha relación que existe entre el presidente y el Obispo de Roma, declaró el ministro de Autonomías, Hugo Siles.

Mientras, el titular de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, consideró que una de las prioridades del nuevo representante ante la Santa Sede será consolidar el respaldo a Bolivia ante el litigio con Chile por una salida soberana al mar.

Durante la visita a este país en julio de 2015, el Sumo Pontífice expresó su respeto al proceso seguido en La Haya para que la nación suramericana pueda lograr un acceso al Océano Pacífico.

El presidente Morales viajó al Vaticano este mes de abril, ocasión en la se entrevistó con el jefe de la Iglesia Católica, con quien abordó diversos temas de la actualidad boliviana e internacional.

LA PAZ/Fides

29 comments on “Gobierno confirma designación de Caballero

  1. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
    widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
    updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
    was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly
    enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  3. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web
    site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
    The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of
    this your broadcast provided bright clear concept

    Responder

  7. Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp so much about this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something.
    I think that you just could do with some percent to force the message house a little bit,
    however instead of that, this is excellent blog.
    A great read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  8. Hello I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by accident,
    while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and
    would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round interesting
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I
    have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up
    the awesome job.

    Responder

  9. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
    I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about
    a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
    I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way
    I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  10. You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I to find this topic to
    be actually one thing which I believe I’d never understand.
    It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m taking a look ahead in your next
    publish, I will try to get the hold of it!

    Responder

  11. I feel this is one of the so much important
    info for me. And i’m happy reading your article.
    However wanna remark on some common issues, The site
    style is perfect, the articles is actually great : D. Excellent
    activity, cheers

    Responder

  12. Awesome blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
    a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally
    confused .. Any suggestions? Many thanks!

    Responder

  14. This is the right website for anyone who wishes to understand
    this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need
    to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a
    topic that has been written about for a long time. Great stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

  17. Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out much.
    I am hoping to present one thing again and help others like you helped me.

    Responder

  19. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
    blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like
    this one today.

    Responder

  22. You’re so cool! I don’t believe I’ve read through something like
    this before. So nice to find somebody with a few
    unique thoughts on this topic. Really.. thanks for starting this up.
    This website is something that is required on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  23. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog.
    You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset.

    If you ever want to take some of the load off,
    I’d absolutely love to write some content for your
    blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please blast me an email if interested. Cheers!

    Responder

  24. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
    I certainly enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will
    ensure that I bookmark your blog and will eventually
    come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you
    to definitely continue your great job, have a nice holiday
    weekend!

    Responder

  25. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously
    enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will often come back in the foreseeable future.
    I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great writing, have a
    nice day!

    Responder

  26. I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I
    really enjoyed the usual information a person provide in your visitors?
    Is going to be back continuously in order to check out new posts

    Responder

  29. I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally
    educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.

    The issue is an issue that too few folks are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy that I found this in my
    hunt for something regarding this.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>