Gobierno confirma designación de Caballero

El Gobierno de Bolivia confirmó la designación del comunicador social y presentador de televisión Julio César Caballero como nuevo embajador ante el Vaticano.
Caballero, con unos 30 años de carrera en el periodismo, fue el vocero oficial durante la visita que el papa Francisco realizó a este país el pasado año.
El comunicador reemplazará a Armando Loaiza, quien falleció el 18 de enero a causa de un infarto, cinco meses después de renunciar al cargo.
Caballero fue invitado a asumir esa responsabilidad por el presidente, Evo Morales, en ocasión de un programa televisivo que produjo la red PAT durante la campaña previa al referendo sobre reforma constitucional del 21 de febrero.
Es importante contar, a la mayor brevedad, con un jefe de misión en el Vaticano por la estrecha relación que existe entre el presidente y el Obispo de Roma, declaró el ministro de Autonomías, Hugo Siles.
Mientras, el titular de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, consideró que una de las prioridades del nuevo representante ante la Santa Sede será consolidar el respaldo a Bolivia ante el litigio con Chile por una salida soberana al mar.
Durante la visita a este país en julio de 2015, el Sumo Pontífice expresó su respeto al proceso seguido en La Haya para que la nación suramericana pueda lograr un acceso al Océano Pacífico.
El presidente Morales viajó al Vaticano este mes de abril, ocasión en la se entrevistó con el jefe de la Iglesia Católica, con quien abordó diversos temas de la actualidad boliviana e internacional.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly
enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I’d like to find out more? I’d care to find out some additional information.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web
site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of
this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
I all the time emailed this weblog post page to all my
contacts, since if like to read it next my links will too.
It’s awesome designed for me to have a web page, which is helpful in favor of my know-how.
thanks admin
I pay a visit daily some sites and sites to read content, except this webpage provides quality based
articles.
Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp so much about this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I think that you just could do with some percent to force the message house a little bit,
however instead of that, this is excellent blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
Hello I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by accident,
while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and
would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round interesting
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I
have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up
the awesome job.
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about
a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way
I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I to find this topic to
be actually one thing which I believe I’d never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m taking a look ahead in your next
publish, I will try to get the hold of it!
I feel this is one of the so much important
info for me. And i’m happy reading your article.
However wanna remark on some common issues, The site
style is perfect, the articles is actually great : D. Excellent
activity, cheers
Awesome blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally
confused .. Any suggestions? Many thanks!
Hi everybody, here every one is sharing these kinds of familiarity,
thus it’s good to read this webpage, and I used to pay a quick visit this webpage
every day.
This is the right website for anyone who wishes to understand
this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need
to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a
topic that has been written about for a long time. Great stuff, just wonderful!
Inspiring story there. What happened after? Take care!
I need to to thank you for this good read!! I definitely loved every bit of it.
I have got you book-marked to check out new things you post…
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to present one thing again and help others like you helped me.
At this time I am going away to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming over again to
read additional news.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like
this one today.
Do you have any video of that? I’d want to find out more details.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so
i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to
improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
You’re so cool! I don’t believe I’ve read through something like
this before. So nice to find somebody with a few
unique thoughts on this topic. Really.. thanks for starting this up.
This website is something that is required on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog.
You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off,
I’d absolutely love to write some content for your
blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Cheers!
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
I certainly enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will
ensure that I bookmark your blog and will eventually
come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you
to definitely continue your great job, have a nice holiday
weekend!
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously
enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will often come back in the foreseeable future.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great writing, have a
nice day!
I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I
really enjoyed the usual information a person provide in your visitors?
Is going to be back continuously in order to check out new posts
Ahaa, its fastidious dialogue on the topic of this piece of writing here
at this webpage, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
For most up-to-date news you have to visit world wide web and on internet I found this web site
as a best website for newest updates.
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally
educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The issue is an issue that too few folks are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy that I found this in my
hunt for something regarding this.