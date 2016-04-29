Gobierno firma acuerdo con un grupo de personas con discapacidad

El Gobierno dio por cerrado el tema de las personas con discapacidad al firmar un acuerdo con un sector de ellos al mediodía del viernes. En el documento no se toca el bono de 500 bolivianos mensuales, que exigen los movilizados en la ciudad de La Paz.
El encargado de presentar el acuerdo fue el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana quien dijo: “Valorar la paciencia el trabajo que se realizó en este tiempo estamos comprometidos a cumplir estos 42 acuerdos (…) en nombre del presidente Evo y del vicepresidente no queda más que desearles un feliz retorno a sus departamentos”.
Por su parte Roberto Nacho, representante de las personas con discapacidad, que aparece en la propaganda del Gobierno desautorizando a las personas con discapacidad movilizadas, indicó que la firma del acuerdo se realizó previa consulta a sus bases y destacó que muchos puntos pactados se ejecutarán de inmediato.
Frustración
Cerca de las 10.00 el viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, mantuvo una conversación con los movilizados para abrir un diálogo y tratar el tema del bono mensual.
El dirigente de los movilizados aceptó pero lo sujeto al envió de una carta por parte del ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.
Cerca a las 12.00 Romero dio una conferencia en la que pidió a los movilizados sumarse al acuerdo que firmaría el Gobierno con un grupo de afines a la administración de Evo Morales.
Las personas que mantienen la vigilia determinaron continuar con sus medidas de presión.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi there, I check your new stuff regularly. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.
I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back in the foreseeable future.
I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice day!
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me
out a lot. I’m hoping to provide one thing back and help others like you
helped me.
Hi, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this blog post. It was inspiring.
Keep on posting!
Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just
wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few
interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!
Superb post however I was wanting to know if you could write a
litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you
could elaborate a little bit further. Cheers!
For most recent news you have to visit internet and on internet I found this
web site as a finest web page for hottest updates.
Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the
greatest I have discovered so far. But, what in regards to the
bottom line? Are you sure concerning the source?
I like the helpful information you provide on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at again right
here regularly. I’m rather sure I’ll learn many new stuff
right right here! Best of luck for the next!
What’s up, yeah this article is in fact fastidious and I have learned lot of things from
it concerning blogging. thanks.
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to return once again since
I book-marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other
people.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not
already 😉 Cheers!
You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are
not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m
looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if
you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
If some one wants to be updated with latest technologies afterward
he must be visit this site and be up to date all the time.
When someone writes an article he/she keeps the image
of a user in his/her mind that how a user can understand it.
So that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding. Thanks!
Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to come back
yet again since I saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
For newest information you have to pay a quick visit web and on internet I found this web site as a most excellent web site for newest updates.
It is appropriate time to make some plans
for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting
things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of
precious knowledge concerning unexpected emotions.
whoah this blog is wonderful i like reading your posts.
Stay up the good work! You understand, a lot of individuals are
hunting around for this information, you can help
them greatly.
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make
my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks