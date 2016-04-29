Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de abril de 2016 -- 16:11

Gobierno firma acuerdo con un grupo de personas con discapacidad

Firma de acuerdo entre Gobierno y un grupo de discapacitados. (ABI)

Firma de acuerdo entre Gobierno y un grupo de discapacitados. (ABI)

El Gobierno dio por cerrado el tema de las personas con discapacidad al firmar un acuerdo con un sector de ellos al mediodía del viernes. En el documento no se toca el bono de 500 bolivianos mensuales, que exigen los movilizados en la ciudad de La Paz.

El encargado de presentar el acuerdo fue el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana quien dijo: “Valorar la paciencia el trabajo que se realizó en este tiempo estamos comprometidos a cumplir  estos 42 acuerdos (…) en nombre del presidente Evo y del vicepresidente no queda más que desearles un feliz retorno a sus departamentos”.

Por su parte Roberto Nacho, representante de las personas con discapacidad, que aparece en la propaganda del Gobierno desautorizando a las personas con discapacidad movilizadas, indicó que la firma del acuerdo se realizó previa consulta a sus bases y destacó que muchos puntos pactados se ejecutarán de inmediato.

Frustración

Cerca de las 10.00 el viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, mantuvo una conversación con los movilizados para abrir un diálogo y tratar el tema del bono mensual.

El dirigente de los movilizados aceptó pero lo sujeto al envió de una carta por parte del ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

Cerca a las 12.00 Romero dio una conferencia en la que pidió a los movilizados sumarse al acuerdo que firmaría el Gobierno con un grupo de afines a la administración de Evo Morales.

Las personas que mantienen la vigilia determinaron continuar con sus medidas de presión.

LA PAZ/Fides

24 comments on “Gobierno firma acuerdo con un grupo de personas con discapacidad

  2. Thanks for your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.
    I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back in the foreseeable future.
    I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice day!

    Responder

  5. Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening
    in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just
    wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

    Responder

  6. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few
    interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  7. Superb post however I was wanting to know if you could write a
    litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you
    could elaborate a little bit further. Cheers!

    Responder

  13. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.

    I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not
    already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  14. You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write.
    The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are
    not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

    Responder

  15. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
    this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m
    looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  16. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
    I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if
    you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  18. When someone writes an article he/she keeps the image
    of a user in his/her mind that how a user can understand it.
    So that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding. Thanks!

    Responder

  19. Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to come back
    yet again since I saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.

    Responder

  21. It is appropriate time to make some plans
    for the future and it is time to be happy.
    I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting
    things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I wish to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  23. whoah this blog is wonderful i like reading your posts.
    Stay up the good work! You understand, a lot of individuals are
    hunting around for this information, you can help
    them greatly.

    Responder

  24. Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make
    my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>