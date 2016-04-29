Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de abril de 2016 -- 17:43

La consejera Mamani esta procesada penalmente desde 2004

La consejera Cristina Mamani Aguilar en conferencia de prensa. (CMP)

La consejera del Consejo de la Magistratura, Cristina Mamani Aguilar, está procesada penalmente por uso de instrumento falsificado y daño económico al Estado desde 2004  denunció el diputado Rafael Quispe el viernes.

“La consejera Cristina Mamani Aguilar fue imputada en 2004 por el delito de uso de instrumento falsificado y fue beneficiada con detención domiciliaria. Ella fue parte de una estafa al Servicio Nacional del Sistema de Reparto (Senasir) por una suma superior a los 300 millones de bolivianos”, explico Quispe a Radio Fides .

Quispe indicó que las autoridades que la eligieron en 2011 para ser componente del Consejo de Magistratura no revisaron ni le pidieron Registro Judicial de Antecedentes Penales (Rejap) o si le presentó fue falso.

Mamani Aguilar fue aprehendida cuando intentaba cobrar la renta de una jubilada con y un identificación falsa, acción que realizó en por lo menos ocho oportunidades con los documentos de esa persona, pero la investigación indica que también lo hizo con otras identidades.

En su declaración ante el Ministerio Público, Mamani Aguilar, afirmó que tenía el oficio de “peladora de papas” que no tenía ningún patrimonio. En su declaración jurada ante la Contraloría General de Estado la Consejera afirma tener de patrimonio 1.500.000 bolivianos.

La Consejera fue acusada en anteriores oportunidades en recibir dinero para la designación de notarios en la ciudad de La Paz, investigación que quedó inconclusa en la Cámara de Diputados en 2012.

LA PAZ/Fides

