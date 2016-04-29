Personas con discapacidad inician huelga de hambre

Las personas con discapacidad que se mantienen movilizadas en la ciudad de La Paz exigiendo un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos determinaron la tarde del viernes iniciar una huelga de hambre en su vigilia callejera en una de las esquinas de la plaza Murillo.
La medida de los movilizados fue determinada después que el Gobierno anunciará el fin del conflicto con la firma de un acuerdo de 42 puntos con un grupo de personas con discapacidad afín al oficialismo.
El dirigente David Cayo dijo que los firmantes de acuerdo no son personas orgánicas y su supuesto ejecutivo Roberto Nacho fue expulsado de su organización por mal manejo económico.
“El señor Nacho se apropió de recursos que entregó a nuestra organización una ONG y nunca rindió cuentas y apareció ahora como dirigente firmado acuerdos sin que tenga el avala de nadie y menos de la caravana”, explicó Cayo.
Hablar con el Presidente
La asamblea del grupo que protesta determinó enviar cartas a José Alberto Gonzales, presidente del Senado y Gabriela Montaño, presidente de Diputados para que viabilicen una reunión con el presidente Evo Morales.
Las misivas fueron entregadas en la tarde del viernes en la oficina de correspondencia de la Asamblea Legislativa.
Las personas con discapacidad esperan tener una respuesta hasta el sábado en la mañana y confían que Morales los recibirá durante el extenso fin de semana por el 1 de mayo.
Detenidos
La Policía detuvo este viernes a cinco personas y las acusa de los hechos ocurridos el mediodía del viernes en la vigilia de las personas con discapacidad. Los presuntos “infiltrados” según la Policía intentaron levantar las vallas de seguridad y lanzar fuego a los efectivos del orden.
Los detenidos son: Marcelo Guerra Tito (abogado), Ernesto Mayta Almonte, Stefano Barriga Leyton, Lucio Libertad González Sánchez, Marcelo Gonzalo Parraga Guachalla (estudiantes de sociología).
Según testimonio de una de sus compañeras fueron detenidos por personal de civil, quienes les dijeron que tenían una filmación de ellos lanzando fuego a los policías que impiden el ingreso a la plaza Murillo.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources
back to your site? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours
and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you
present here. Please let me know if this okay with you.
Many thanks!
Wow, superb weblog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for?
you made blogging glance easy. The total glance of your site is magnificent, let
alone the content material!
I was very happy to uncover this great site. I need to to thank you
for your time for this particularly wonderful read!!
I definitely savored every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite
to check out new stuff in your site.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this site daily, this web site is truly good and the users
are truly sharing good thoughts.
It’s very simple to find out any matter on web as compared
to books, as I found this post at this web site.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post plus the rest of
the website is really good.
Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it
has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, amazing blog!
Yes! Finally something about online businesses.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
several weeks of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this
write-up plus the rest of the website is
extremely good.
Amazing blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go
for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any tips? Thank you!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or
something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Kudos
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. This type of
clever work and reporting! Keep up the terrific works guys
I’ve included you guys to my personal blogroll.
Hi there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs
use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise
so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Undeniably believe that that you said. Your favourite
justification seemed to be on the internet the easiest
factor to keep in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst folks think about
issues that they plainly do not understand about. You controlled to hit the
nail upon the highest as well as outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects ,
people could take a signal. Will probably be again to
get more. Thank you
Hello to all, the contents present at this web page are really amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up
the nice work fellows.
An interesting discussion is worth comment.
I do believe that you need to write more about this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but typically people do not talk about such issues.
To the next! All the best!!
Thanks for sharing such a fastidious idea, article is nice,
thats why i have read it fully
I blog often and I truly appreciate your content. This great article has really
peaked my interest. I will book mark your site and keep
checking for new information about once a week. I opted in for your Feed as
well.
Having read this I believed it was rather informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to
put this content together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading
and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Nice response in return of this difficulty with solid arguments and describing
everything about that.
Whats up this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
If you are going for finest contents like I do, only pay a quick visit this site all the time for the reason that it offers feature contents, thanks
You should be a part of a contest for one of the best sites
on the web. I most certainly will recommend this site!