Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de abril de 2016 -- 19:21

Personas con discapacidad inician huelga de hambre

Personas con discapacidad en huelga de hambre. (Fides)

Las personas con discapacidad que se mantienen movilizadas en la ciudad de La Paz exigiendo un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos determinaron la tarde del viernes iniciar una huelga de hambre en su vigilia callejera en una de las esquinas de la plaza Murillo.

La medida de los movilizados fue determinada después que el Gobierno anunciará el fin del conflicto con la firma de un acuerdo de 42 puntos con un grupo de personas con discapacidad afín al oficialismo.

El dirigente David Cayo dijo que los firmantes de acuerdo no son personas orgánicas y su supuesto ejecutivo Roberto Nacho fue expulsado de su organización por mal manejo económico.

“El señor Nacho se apropió de recursos que entregó a nuestra organización una ONG y nunca rindió cuentas y apareció ahora como dirigente firmado acuerdos sin que tenga el avala de nadie y menos de la caravana”,  explicó Cayo.

Hablar con el Presidente

La asamblea del grupo que protesta determinó enviar cartas a José Alberto Gonzales, presidente del Senado y Gabriela Montaño, presidente de Diputados para que  viabilicen una reunión con el presidente Evo Morales.

Las misivas fueron entregadas en la tarde del viernes en la oficina de correspondencia de la Asamblea Legislativa.

Las personas con discapacidad esperan tener una respuesta hasta el sábado en la mañana y confían que Morales los recibirá durante el extenso fin de semana por el 1 de mayo.

Detenidos

La Policía detuvo este viernes a cinco personas y las acusa de los hechos ocurridos el mediodía del viernes en la vigilia de las personas con discapacidad. Los presuntos “infiltrados” según la Policía intentaron levantar las vallas de seguridad y lanzar fuego a los efectivos del orden.

Los detenidos son: Marcelo Guerra Tito (abogado), Ernesto Mayta Almonte, Stefano Barriga Leyton, Lucio Libertad González Sánchez, Marcelo Gonzalo Parraga Guachalla (estudiantes de sociología).

Según testimonio de una de sus compañeras fueron detenidos por personal de civil, quienes les dijeron que tenían una filmación de ellos lanzando fuego a los policías que impiden el ingreso a la plaza Murillo.

