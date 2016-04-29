Sedes reporta dos casos de lepra en Cochabamba

El Servicio Departamental de Salud de Cochabamba reportó la detección de dos casos de lepra en lo que va del año. Son dos hombres de diferentes lugares, uno tiene 39 años y el otro 79, ambos recibirán el tratamiento gratuito.
“Dos casos han llegado y están recibiendo el tratamiento, uno es de 39 años y el otro de 79 años, uno del lado de Sacaba y el otro de la avenida Petrolera”, dijo el epidemiólogo del Sedes Efraín Vallejo, según un reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba.
Vallejos dijo que esta enfermedad estaba casi olvidada y que en Cochabamba, en 2015 se notificó cuatro casos graves y seis leves que siguen recibiendo tratamiento pues el tiempo para curar la enfermedad es de dos años.
El epidemiólogo pidió a todas las personas que sospechen de tener la enfermedad acudir al Sedes para que le realicen los exámenes y tratamiento de manera gratuita.
“Hay enfermedades que pueden confundirse, (puede ser) una micosis u otra enfermedad a nivel de la piel, entonces si hay pacientes que estén con la piel que no se puede curar, que puede ser ulceras, hay que tratar de venir al sedes para hacerse laboratorio que es gratis al igual que el tratamiento”, indicó.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
