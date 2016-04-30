Gobierno envía acuerdo a los movilizados, que reiteran su rechazo

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana envió el sábado cerca al mediodía el convenio de 42 puntos firmado en la víspera con los dirigentes nacionales de las personas con discapacidad al grupo que está movilizado en la ciudad de La Paz en demanda de un bono de 500 bolivianos al mes y los invitó nuevamente al diálogo y a participar en la redacción de la Ley de Inserción Laboral.
“Adjunto a la presente remitimos a ustedes el texto completo del acuerdo integral que el Gobierno nacional suscribió en la mañana de este viernes 29 de abril, con las dirigencias orgánicas de las Personas con Discapacidad, tras un arduo trabajo que, felizmente, permitió concertar una serie de acciones que estamos seguros serán altamente beneficiosas para su sector”, remarca la carta enviada por Quintana.
En la misiva, Quintana les pide revisar “cuidadosamente” cada uno de los puntos acordados, para comprobar “que la totalidad de sus demandas han sido atendidas satisfactoriamente en un compromiso histórico, que supera, con creces, la solicitud de un bono de 500 bolivianos que, además de no ser sostenible económicamente no resuelve de manera estructural los problemas que ustedes atraviesan”.
La respuesta de los movilizados fue extraerse sangre y escribir carteles exigiendo que el Gobierno les de una renta anual de seis mil bolivianos y reiteraron que no reconocen el acuerdo firmado el viernes.
Reiteraron que aún esperan una respuesta del los presidentes de las cámaras de la Asamblea Legislativa sobre su pedido de reunión con Evo Morales.
LA PAZ/Fides
