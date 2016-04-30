ONU pide investigar incendios en la casa de Defensor

La Oficina en Bolivia del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (OACNUDH-Bolivia) solicitó al Ministerio Público, mediante un comunicado de prensa, que investigue los dos incendios ocurridos en la casa del Defensor del Pueblo.
“(La OACNUDH-Bolivia) exhorta al Ministerio Público a disponer los recursos técnicos y humanos necesarios para la investigación de ambos hechos con la celeridad que el caso amerita, en el marco de la obligación general del Estado de garantizar la seguridad del titular de la Defensoría del Pueblo, su familia, así como del personal de dicha institución”, dice parte del comunicado.
El organismo internacional expresó su profunda preocupación por los incendios ocurridos en el domicilio del Defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, en fechas 9 de marzo y 25 de abril del año en curso en la ciudad de La Paz, ambos acaecidos en horas de la madrugada en circunstancias similares.
Además reafirma la importancia de la Defensoría del Pueblo, como la institución nacional responsable de promover la vigencia y cumplimiento de los derechos humanos en Bolivia, establecidos en la Constitución y las leyes, en el marco de los instrumentos internacionales de derechos humanos.
LA PAZ/Fides
