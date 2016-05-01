El Presidente destaca las nacionalizaciones en el 1 de Mayo

Las referencias a la nacionalización de los hidrocarburos y en gran parte en primera persona fue la característica del mensaje del presidente Evo Morales por el Día del Trabajo este domingo en Palacio de Gobierno.
En gran parte de su elocución Morales reiteró el relato de sus días de dirigente de los cocaleros del Chapare y las protestas en las que participó desde la década de los ochenta del pasado siglo exigiendo mejores condiciones para su sector y los trabajadores.
Recordó a varios secretarios ejecutivos de la Central Obrera Boliviana y reconoció que aprendió mucho de ellos y que durante su gestión como Presidente aplicó estos conocimientos.
Después se refirió a los diez años de la nacionalización indicando que fue una acción que se va destacar en la historia como uno de los hitos conseguidos por el denominado proceso de cambio.
“Primero de mayo es para seguir reflexionando sobre el pasado, sobre el presente para proyectar el futuro. Ahora primero de mayo es sinónimo de recuperación de nuestros recursos naturales”, indicó y después sostuvo que la “derecha y los medios de comunicación” se opusieron a la medida.
En esta parte de su discurso se apoyó en estadísticas para indicar que la nacionalización incremento los ingresos de Bolivia cuatro veces más desde 2006.
Morales evitó referirse a los problemas que afronta su gobierno en la actualidad como la corrupción o la movilización de las personas con discapacidad.
En partes de su alocución sugirió que el 1 de mayo sea también denominado como “El Día de la Nacionalización de los Hidrocarburos”.
Finalizó anunciado una fiesta la noche del domingo en la ciudad de El Alto celebrando los 10 años de nacionalización.
LA PAZ/Fides
