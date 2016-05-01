Un clásico empatado y a dos velocidades

Diez minutos fueron suficientes para que los equipos de Bolívar y The Strongest definan el clásico 200 con un empate (1-1) con sabor a derrota, el encuentro se disputó en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz por la décima sexta fecha del Campeonato Clausura, en el que a ambos equipos se les fue el primer puesto de la tabla como agua entre las manos.
Para ambos rivales existía la obligatoriedad de ganar debido a la posición en el que se encuentran uno y otro plantel, los tigres llegaron al compromiso seguros que con una victoria podían acortar las distancias que tienen con Wilstermann que se mantiene como líder, pero no consiguieron su propósito y prácticamente quedaron fuera de la pelea del primer casillero, aunque los jugadores reiteraron que se aferrarán a las posibilidades matemáticas.
Los celestes por su lado mantienen la pelea de lograr el tercer puesto de la tabla para agarrarse de una Copa internacional, pero el empate les hace un flaco favor ya que pierden espacios en la tabla acumulativa, algo que inquieta a los futbolistas que poco a poco van cerrando una campaña que no estaba entre sus planes, pero “así se dieron las cosas”.
Con el resultado registrado los celestes ocupan el noveno puesto de la tabla de posiciones con 19 puntos, mientras que los atigrados son terceros con 25 unidades. Esos puestos no son para nada agradables para sus hinchas quienes este domingo no llenaron el estadio como se esperaban los rigentes de Bolívar dueña de la fecha, no se volteo taquilla en un clásico que parecía que convocaría a muchos seguidores de ambas parcialidades.
En el primer tiempo del partido el compromiso terminó igualado sin apertura del marcador, las llegadas de uno plantel fueron intermitentes, pero también es verdad que los arqueros de Bolívar y The Strongest, Romel Quiñónez y Daniel Vaca respectivamente estaban atentos para cualquier remate de peligro. Los dos equipos se fueron al descanso con el compromiso de mejorar su producción.
William Ferreira fue el autor del primer gol del compromiso, el jugador de Bolívar recibe un pase de José Luis Sánchez Capdevila en el minuto 60, el goleador de Bolívar remata sólo como él sabe y hace soñar a sus hinchas quienes a voz en cuello celebran la conquista que hizo recordar los mejores tiempos del delantero uruguayo.
Ante el gol los atigrados no bajaron los brazos, el jugador Rodrigo Ramallo permite la recuperación de su plantel con un gol convertido en el minuto 70, el jugador recibe la pelota en una posición incómoda pero se da manera para enviar la pelota al fondo del arco, esa conquista le roba lágrimas al delantero de The Strongest.
Después de ese gol los ataques a ambos arcos fueron intermitentes, para los dos equipos se cerró el arco y se dividen honores en un clásico que debía ser vencido por uno de los dos ya que ambos perseguían una victoria que al final no se dio para ninguno de los dos.
LA PAZ /APG
