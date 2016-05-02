Jubilados se reúnen con Morales

El presidente Evo Morales y la Confederación de Jubilados abordarán el martes (mañana) en una reunión la posibilidad de un incremento en la renta que reciben los últimos y la construcción de hospitales para el adulto mayor.
“(El presidente) nos ha dicho que sí habrá incremento, inclusive en su Twitter dijo de que habrá para nuestro sector y estamos a la espera de esa situación y tenemos una reunión mañana a las 05h00″, informó el secretario Ejecutivo de la Confederación de Jubilados, Gróver Alejandro.
El jueves, tras sostener una reunión con ese sector en Palacio de Gobierno, Morales, mediante en su cuenta twitter: @evoespueblo, informó que instruyó que se mejoren las rentas de los jubilados.
“Me reuní con los dirigentes de los jubilados esta mañana. He instruido que se mejoren sus rentas. Nunca abandonaremos a nuestros abuelos”, señala ese mensaje.
Alejandro, en contacto con radio Panamericana, dijo que esa noticia fue “halagüeña” para ese sector y resaltó la predisposición del primer Mandatario.
“Ahí (en la reunión) se definirá el monto que nos incrementarán porque hace mucho tiempo que estamos peregrinando sobre esta mejora económica”, indicó e informó que los resultados de esa reunión serán socializados en un ampliado.
Además, el Secretario Ejecutivo de la Confederación de Jubilados dijo que se planteará al Jefe de Estado la construcción de hospitales o centros de rehabilitación del adulto mayor en propiedades de esa organización.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
