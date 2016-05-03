Fecha de publicación: Martes 3 de mayo de 2016 -- 13:34

Rada llama a discapacitados a sumarse al acuerdo firmado

 

Viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, en conferencia de prensa esta mañana. (ABI)

Viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, en conferencia de prensa esta mañana. (ABI)

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, llamó el martes a las personas con discapacidad, que están movilizadas en la ciudad de La Paz, a sumarse a la fase de implementación del acuerdo de 42 puntos, que fue suscrito el viernes entre el Gobierno y dirigentes nacionales de ese sector.

“Nuevamente invitamos a este sector a sumarse a esta etapa nueva del diálogo que es la implementación del acuerdo de 42 puntos”, dijo en conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobierno.

Rada manifestó que el diálogo con ese sector continúa en el ámbito departamental sobre la base de la implementación del acuerdo nacional, que establece soluciones integrales a sus demandas y necesidades.

Ese acuerdo, que aborda el tema de educación, salud, empleo y vivienda, entre otros, tiene el objetivo de optimizar la atención orientada a mejorar la calidad de vida de ese sector de la sociedad.

El Viceministro de Coordinación con Movimiento Sociales, además reiteró que el Gobierno convocó al sector de discapacitados movilizados en 16 oportunidades, igual número de veces que rechazaron iniciar conversaciones, motivo por el que se recurrió a entablar el diálogo con la dirigencia nacional de ese sector.

“Nosotros hemos acudido a ese diálogo con la verdad y planteando las posibilidades económicas, indicándoles que no es posible dar respuesta positiva a ese planteamiento (el bono de 500 bolivianos)”, explicó.

Un sector de discapacitados llegó a La Paz en una caminara de más de 30 días desde Cochabamba, en exigencia de un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos, monto que para el Gobierno es insostenible.

Sin embargo, según medios de prensa, al menos 20 personas con discapacidad, que acompañaron esa marcha, retornaron a sus distritos desde el sábado.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
21 comments on “Rada llama a discapacitados a sumarse al acuerdo firmado

  3. We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your web site provided us with valuable info to
    work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  5. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult
    to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability
    and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done
    a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Firefox.
    Superb Blog!

    Responder

  11. My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from
    PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of
    websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.

    I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a
    way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  14. Good day! This is my first visit to your blog!
    We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community
    in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have
    done a wonderful job!

    Responder

  17. This design is wicked! You most certainly know how to
    keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more
    than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

    Responder

  18. Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
    Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but
    I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where
    to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thanks

    Responder

  20. I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today,
    yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>