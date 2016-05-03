Rada llama a discapacitados a sumarse al acuerdo firmado

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, llamó el martes a las personas con discapacidad, que están movilizadas en la ciudad de La Paz, a sumarse a la fase de implementación del acuerdo de 42 puntos, que fue suscrito el viernes entre el Gobierno y dirigentes nacionales de ese sector.
“Nuevamente invitamos a este sector a sumarse a esta etapa nueva del diálogo que es la implementación del acuerdo de 42 puntos”, dijo en conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobierno.
Rada manifestó que el diálogo con ese sector continúa en el ámbito departamental sobre la base de la implementación del acuerdo nacional, que establece soluciones integrales a sus demandas y necesidades.
Ese acuerdo, que aborda el tema de educación, salud, empleo y vivienda, entre otros, tiene el objetivo de optimizar la atención orientada a mejorar la calidad de vida de ese sector de la sociedad.
El Viceministro de Coordinación con Movimiento Sociales, además reiteró que el Gobierno convocó al sector de discapacitados movilizados en 16 oportunidades, igual número de veces que rechazaron iniciar conversaciones, motivo por el que se recurrió a entablar el diálogo con la dirigencia nacional de ese sector.
“Nosotros hemos acudido a ese diálogo con la verdad y planteando las posibilidades económicas, indicándoles que no es posible dar respuesta positiva a ese planteamiento (el bono de 500 bolivianos)”, explicó.
Un sector de discapacitados llegó a La Paz en una caminara de más de 30 días desde Cochabamba, en exigencia de un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos, monto que para el Gobierno es insostenible.
Sin embargo, según medios de prensa, al menos 20 personas con discapacidad, que acompañaron esa marcha, retornaron a sus distritos desde el sábado.
LA PAZ/ABI
