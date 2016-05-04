ABC restringe el tránsito entre Oruro y Cochabamba por tres días

El gerente regional de la Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC), Edwin Gonzales, informó el miércoles que desde hoy se restringe el tránsito vehicular entre Oruro y Cochabamba por tres días, entre las 10.30 y 12.00.
“A partir de las 10.30 hasta las 12.00 estará restringida la transitabilidad de Oruro hacia Cochabamba y viceversa, los tres días debido a los trabajos de voladura en roca”, dijo.
La doble vía Caracollo-Confital en sus dos tramos es ejecutada por la empresa china Nanjing obra que comenzó en febrero y su conclusión se prevé para noviembre de 2017.
Según la ABC la restricción vehicular será desde el puesto de peaje de Caihuasi en el departamento de Oruro hasta el puesto de control en Confital, en el departamento de Cochabamba.
LA PAZ/ABI
///
