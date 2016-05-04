Santa Cruz: Casos de zika llegan a 69

Los casos de zika en el departamento de Santa Cruz van en aumento, hasta el martes, el Servicio Departamental de Salud (Sedes) reportó la existencia de 69 casos positivos y de estos 30 son mujeres embarazadas.
“Se registró 382 sospechosos y 69 casos confirmados, de estos casos confirmados tenemos 30 mujeres embarazadas, de estas 30 una ha tenido su hijo y esta normal, el resto está en control prenatal”, informó el gerente de Epidemiología del Sedes, Roberto Torres, según un reporte de radio Fides Santa Cruz.
Estos casos se triplicaron en poco más de un mes ya que el 1 de abril había 21 casos y ahora ya suman a 69.
Hasta el momento los casos de dengue llegaron a 497, mientras que los casos de chikungunya a 768.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
