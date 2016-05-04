Gobierno dice que uso de dinamitas es para visibilizar las movilizaciones

El Gobierno aseguró este miércoles que el uso de cachorros de dinamita y otros explosivos en manifestaciones tiene el objetivo de visibilizar las movilizaciones y que no es para amedrentar a la ciudadanía ni a las autoridades.
“El uso del cartucho no es para el amedrentamiento, es para la visibilización de la movilización”, dijo en conferencia de prensa el ministro de Minería, Cesar Navarro.
La autoridad también explicó que aquello está vinculado a la historia y que es casi cultural. “La dinamita es parte de la tradición hasta casi cultural de los compañeros mineros en este país”, indicó.
El 1 de mayo, mediante un decreto supremo el Gobierno levantó la prohibición de portar dinamita y otros explosivos en las manifestaciones. La restricción fue establecida en 2012 con el objetivo de ” garantizar los derechos a la asociación y libertad de expresión mediante manifestaciones públicas”.
Por su parte el ministro de Defensa, Remy Ferreira, explicó que el pedido de levantar la prohibición del uso de explosivos en manifestaciones fue de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB). “Se hizo el análisis político, gracias a la movilización de nuestro pueblo el año 52, con dinamita, se sacó a la oligarquía de nuestro país lo propio en la guerra del agua, en la guerra del gas”, sostuvo.
En la misma línea que Navarro, dijo que es un “uso histórico que ha permitido conquistas para nuestro país”, en función a este argumento la COB exigió su despenalización.
LA PAZ/Fides
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is
entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate
to this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS
feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will
talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your articles.
Keep up the good work! You understand, lots of individuals are hunting around for this information, you could aid them greatly.
It’s very trouble-free to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this article at this web site.
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say
that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing in your rss feed and
I’m hoping you write once more soon!
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a
collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post
and the rest of the site is also very good.
Your means of telling everything in this paragraph is really pleasant, every one be capable of simply
understand it, Thanks a lot.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognize
what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally talk over with my web site =).
We may have a link trade agreement between us
I every time spent my half an hour to read this web site’s content daily along with a mug of coffee.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account
your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured
I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or
maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and
I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be
interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
Superb blog by the way!
whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You understand, a lot of people are
hunting round for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a information! existing here at this website,
thanks admin of this website.
Hello, yup this article is truly good and I have learned lot of things
from it concerning blogging. thanks.
Undeniably imagine that which you stated.
Your favourite justification seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to remember of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while folks consider worries that they plainly do
not recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole
thing with no need side effect , other folks could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers except this article is actually
a good piece of writing, keep it up.
Hi there, I found your web site by means of Google at the same time as looking for a related subject, your site got here up, it
appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just turned into aware of your blog through Google, and located that it’s really informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you continue this in future.
Many other people will likely be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Saved as a favorite, I love your web site!
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s
web site link on your page at appropriate place
and other person will also do same in support
of you.
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. There’s
no doubt that that you should write more about this subject, it may not be a taboo matter but typically
people don’t speak about these topics. To the next!
All the best!!
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Your method of describing the whole thing in this paragraph is truly good,
every one can effortlessly know it, Thanks a lot.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever
work and reporting! Keep up the good works guys I’ve included you
guys to blogroll.
I need to to thank you for this excellent read!! I definitely loved every bit of it.
I have you book-marked to check out new stuff you post…