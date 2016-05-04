Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 4 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:51

Gobierno dice que uso de dinamitas es para visibilizar las movilizaciones

Mineros bolivianos detonan cachorros de dinamita, mientras participan en protestas en 2012. (Internet)

Mineros bolivianos detonan cachorros de dinamita, mientras participan en protestas en 2012. (Internet)

El Gobierno aseguró este miércoles que el uso de cachorros de dinamita y otros explosivos en manifestaciones tiene el objetivo de visibilizar las movilizaciones y que no es para amedrentar a la ciudadanía ni a las autoridades.

“El uso del cartucho no es para el amedrentamiento, es para la visibilización de la movilización”, dijo en conferencia de prensa el ministro de Minería, Cesar Navarro.

La autoridad también explicó que aquello está vinculado a la historia y que es casi cultural. “La dinamita es parte de la tradición hasta casi cultural de los compañeros mineros en este país”, indicó.

El 1 de mayo, mediante un decreto supremo el Gobierno levantó la prohibición de portar dinamita y otros explosivos en las manifestaciones. La restricción fue establecida en 2012 con el objetivo de ” garantizar los derechos a la asociación y libertad de expresión mediante manifestaciones públicas”.

Por su parte el ministro de Defensa, Remy Ferreira, explicó que el pedido de levantar la prohibición del uso de explosivos en manifestaciones fue de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB). “Se hizo el análisis político, gracias a la movilización de nuestro pueblo el año 52, con dinamita, se sacó a la oligarquía de nuestro país lo propio en la guerra del agua, en la guerra del gas”, sostuvo.

En la misma línea que Navarro, dijo que es un “uso histórico que ha permitido conquistas para nuestro país”, en función a este argumento la COB exigió su despenalización.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
26 comments on “Gobierno dice que uso de dinamitas es para visibilizar las movilizaciones

  1. Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
    My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is
    entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  2. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate
    to this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS
    feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will
    talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

    Responder

  6. Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say
    that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing in your rss feed and
    I’m hoping you write once more soon!

    Responder

  7. Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a
    collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.

    Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!

    Responder

  12. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account
    your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  13. Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured
    I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or
    maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and
    I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be
    interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Superb blog by the way!

    Responder

  14. whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like reading your articles.

    Stay up the good work! You understand, a lot of people are
    hunting round for this information, you can aid them greatly.

    Responder

  17. Undeniably imagine that which you stated.
    Your favourite justification seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to remember of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked while folks consider worries that they plainly do
    not recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole
    thing with no need side effect , other folks could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  19. Hi there, I found your web site by means of Google at the same time as looking for a related subject, your site got here up, it
    appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, just turned into aware of your blog through Google, and located that it’s really informative.
    I am going to be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you continue this in future.
    Many other people will likely be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  21. Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s
    web site link on your page at appropriate place
    and other person will also do same in support
    of you.

    Responder

  22. A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. There’s
    no doubt that that you should write more about this subject, it may not be a taboo matter but typically
    people don’t speak about these topics. To the next!
    All the best!!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>