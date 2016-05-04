Transporte Pesado anuncia huelga por tema tributario

El secretario de Relaciones del Sindicato de Transporte Pesado de Chuquisaca, Óscar Reynolds, informó el miércoles que ese sector se declaró en pie de huelga, en demanda de la modificación de la Ley Tributaria.
“El Sindicato de Transporte Pesado de Chuquisaca volverá nuevamente a las movilizaciones hasta que el Gobierno nacional nos escuche a las peticiones de nuestro sector. A partir de ayer corre el plazo para que el Viceministerio de Políticas Tributarias platee soluciones a este problema”, señaló.
El dirigente dijo que la petición de ese sector es la universalidad de las facturas en los descargos que presentan para compensar el Impuesto al Valor Agregado (IVA), ya que actualmente sólo se admiten facturas vinculadas al rubro, además pretenden flexibilizar otros 85 artículos sancionatorios.
“Los transportistas de Chuquisaca en su conjunto determinaron paralizar todo el departamento a partir del lunes 9 de mayo, aunque aún no definimos la modalidad de las movilizaciones”, expresó.
LA PAZ/ABI
