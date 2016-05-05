Fecha de publicación: Jueves 5 de mayo de 2016 -- 17:52

Aprenden a cuatro personas por dólares falsos

El director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de La Paz, Gary Omonte.

El director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de La Paz, Gary Omonte.

La Policía aprehendió el miércoles a cuatro personas por tener en su poder dólares falsos, entre ellas está una funcionaria de una entidad bancaria, según informó este jueves el director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de La Paz, Gary Omonte.

“Ayer han sido aprehendidas tres personas, dos femeninas y uno masculino y otra arrestada de sexo femenino. Se ha encontrado en poder de estas personas la suma de aproximadamente 20 mil dólares estadounidenses falsificados, quienes estaban pretendiendo pone en circulación cuando pretendían comprar un celular”, dijo la autoridad policial.

El intento de comprar un celular con los billetes de 100 dólares falsos puso a los efectivos policiales en alerta y tras las primeras investigaciones se secuestró del domicilio del señor Ortiz 20 mil dólares falsificados

Según las declaraciones del señor Ortiz, este habría recibido estos dineros “de la señora de apellido Bildoso que trabaja en una entidad financiera”.

Omonte aseguró que las investigaciones continúan y queda pendiente establecer cuál es la fuente de los billetes y donde los están falsificando. Tenemos que “encontrar cuál es la imprenta donde se está realizando estos billetes”.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
32 comments on “Aprenden a cuatro personas por dólares falsos

  1. Admiring the dedication you put into your blog and detailed information you provide.
    It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date
    rehashed information. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your
    RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  2. I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
    yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a
    lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  3. I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  6. Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for
    my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  7. Pingback: Google

  9. Pingback: 100% pure kona

  10. Pingback: 100% pure kona

  11. Someone necessarily assist to make seriously articles I would state.
    This is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
    I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular post amazing.
    Great activity!

    Responder

  12. Pingback: about everyday deals

  13. Pingback: double penetration dildo

  14. I’ve been surfing online greater than three hours as
    of late, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours.

    It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if
    all website owners and bloggers made good content
    material as you did, the internet shall be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  15. I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog.

    I’m hoping to view the same high-grade content by you later
    on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated
    me to get my very own site now 😉

    Responder

  17. Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m
    looking at alternatives for another platform. I would
    be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  18. Pingback: Double Penetration Dildo

  19. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.

    The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be
    delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  22. Pingback: Pure Magnesium Supplement

  23. Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m inspired!
    Very helpful information specifically the last section :) I handle such info a lot.
    I used to be looking for this particular information for a very lengthy time.
    Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  25. Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to
    get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding expertise
    to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  26. Pingback: Spyker

  28. Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info on your site.
    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hello there, You have performed a fantastic job.

    I’ll definitely digg it and in my view suggest to
    my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.

    Responder

  29. of course like your web-site but you need to test the spelling
    on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the reality
    nevertheless I’ll surely come back again.

    Responder

  30. Hello there, I found your website by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable topic,
    your site came up, it appears to be like great.
    I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hi there, just turned into aware of your blog via Google, and found that it’s really informative.
    I am going to be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you
    happen to proceed this in future. Lots of folks will probably be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>