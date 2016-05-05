Aprenden a cuatro personas por dólares falsos

La Policía aprehendió el miércoles a cuatro personas por tener en su poder dólares falsos, entre ellas está una funcionaria de una entidad bancaria, según informó este jueves el director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de La Paz, Gary Omonte.
“Ayer han sido aprehendidas tres personas, dos femeninas y uno masculino y otra arrestada de sexo femenino. Se ha encontrado en poder de estas personas la suma de aproximadamente 20 mil dólares estadounidenses falsificados, quienes estaban pretendiendo pone en circulación cuando pretendían comprar un celular”, dijo la autoridad policial.
El intento de comprar un celular con los billetes de 100 dólares falsos puso a los efectivos policiales en alerta y tras las primeras investigaciones se secuestró del domicilio del señor Ortiz 20 mil dólares falsificados
Según las declaraciones del señor Ortiz, este habría recibido estos dineros “de la señora de apellido Bildoso que trabaja en una entidad financiera”.
Omonte aseguró que las investigaciones continúan y queda pendiente establecer cuál es la fuente de los billetes y donde los están falsificando. Tenemos que “encontrar cuál es la imprenta donde se está realizando estos billetes”.
LA PAZ/Fides
Admiring the dedication you put into your blog and detailed information you provide.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date
rehashed information. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your
RSS feeds to my Google account.
I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a
lot more useful than ever before.
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be
grateful to you.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we communicate?
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for
my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Pingback: Google
Spot on with this write-up, I really feel this site needs
far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the information!
Pingback: 100% pure kona
Pingback: 100% pure kona
Someone necessarily assist to make seriously articles I would state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular post amazing.
Great activity!
Pingback: about everyday deals
Pingback: double penetration dildo
I’ve been surfing online greater than three hours as
of late, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if
all website owners and bloggers made good content
material as you did, the internet shall be much more useful than ever before.
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog.
I’m hoping to view the same high-grade content by you later
on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated
me to get my very own site now 😉
If you would like to increase your know-how only keep visiting this web site and be updated with the newest news posted here.
Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m
looking at alternatives for another platform. I would
be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Pingback: Double Penetration Dildo
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be
delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this website
daily, if so after that you will definitely obtain good experience.
Do you have any video of that? I’d love to find out more details.
Pingback: Pure Magnesium Supplement
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m inspired!
Very helpful information specifically the last section I handle such info a lot.
I used to be looking for this particular information for a very lengthy time.
Thank you and good luck.
What’s up to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more
from this web page, and your views are pleasant for new viewers.
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to
get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding expertise
to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Pingback: Spyker
Thanks designed for sharing such a nice thinking,
post is pleasant, thats why i have read it fully
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info on your site.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You have performed a fantastic job.
I’ll definitely digg it and in my view suggest to
my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
of course like your web-site but you need to test the spelling
on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the reality
nevertheless I’ll surely come back again.
Hello there, I found your website by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable topic,
your site came up, it appears to be like great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just turned into aware of your blog via Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you
happen to proceed this in future. Lots of folks will probably be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Thanks very interesting blog!
I always used to study paragraph in news papers but now as
I am a user of net so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.