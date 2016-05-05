Número de fallecidos en accidente de bus sube a 15

El número de fallecidos en el embarrancamiento de un bus de la empresa Trans Tupiza en una carretera de Santa Cruz subió de 12 a 15, además hay 33 pasajeros heridos, informó el jueves por la tarde director regional de la Patrulla Caminera, Ronald Mercado.
“Se confirman que son 15 los fallecidos, hemos recuperado 13 cuerpos y todavía hay dos cuerpos constriccionados (sic) entre los fierros, el problema es que el bus puede ceder por lo que requerimos equipos especiales”, indicó.
El jefe policial aseveró que aún están en el trabajo de identificar a los fallecidos del accidente del bus que tenía en su interior a 54 personas.
Entretanto los familiares pasaron por momentos de incertidumbre porque no conocían el destino de sus seres queridos y pedían información para averiguar sobre su situación.
Los heridos que son atendidos en el hospital de Comarapa y de Santa Cruz fueron identificados como Édgar Limachi Nina de 44 años, María Isabel Burgos (21), Saydor Mendoza Ortondon (23), Florencio Silva Gutiérrez (31), Aldisandro Silva Burgos (2), Felipe León Mollo Alejandro (25), Victoria Vargas Romero (25), Elías Mamani Gómez (54) y Serapio Suita Méndez Flores (54)
También Silvia Victoria García (28), Sulisa Araceli Martínez Ventura (5), Limberth Rengipo Alejandro (24), Onoria Mollo Quispe (22), Paulino Condori Chavarría (20), Laura Serezo (15), Leonardo Limachi Paco (21), Wilder Romero Arenal (21), Katerine Obanon Quiroga (22), Marleny Ichuzaca (6), Alan Soria Díaz (10), Sebastián Galván Ramírez (48), María Galván Ramírez (53) y Omar Suárez Mamani (31).
A ellos se suman Metriza Serrano Camargo (33), Martín Sanco Condori (46), Casildo Choque Villanueva (43), Rubén Fuentes Mollo (28), Virgilia Equize Santos (39), Pastora Ramos Chumacero (62), Pablo Alberto Chambi (42), Aurelia Cornejo Montaño (44), Teresa Galán Ramírez (49) y María Cordero Galán.
LA PAZ/ABI
This website certainly has all of the info I needed about this subject and didn’t know who
to ask.
It’s very simple to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this article
at this web site.
Asking questions are truly fastidious thing if you are not understanding something entirely, however this paragraph provides nice understanding
yet.
Fantastic site. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it
to some pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks to your effort!
I want to to thank you for this very good read!! I absolutely enjoyed every little bit of it.
I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Useful info. Lucky me I found your website by accident, and
I am shocked why this accident did not happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about business opportunities.
Regards
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad
and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she
can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as
exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.