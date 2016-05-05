Fecha de publicación: Jueves 5 de mayo de 2016 -- 13:30

Quispe denuncia que Ferreira no prestó su servicio militar

El diputado de Unidad de Demócrata (UD), Rafael Quispe.

El diputado de Unidad de Demócrata (UD), Rafael Quispe.

El diputado de Unidad de Demócrata (UD), Rafael Quispe, denunció que el ministro de Defensa, Remy Ferreira, no prestó su servicio militar y que la libreta que tiene “se ha comprado”, por lo que indagará y realizará peticiones de informe.

“Tengo información de fuentes fidedignas, de adentro (del Ministerio), que el Ministro de Defensa (Remy Ferreira) no ha prestado su servicio militar obligatorio sino, de seguro también, se ha comprado”, explicó a radio Fides.

Quispe adelantó que indagará sobre este tema y hará peticiones de informe para que las instancias correspondientes certifiquen si el Ministro prestó o no su servicio militar obligatorio.

“La Constitución Política del Estado en su Artículo 108 establece como deberes de los ciudadanos bolivianos prestar el servicio militar obligatorio, prestar, no comprarse la libreta y no utilizar otro tipo de métodos”, dijo.

En criterio del diputado, tanto el Ministro Ferreira como el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera deben ser procesados así como ocurrió con el senador Arturo Murillo, quien fue sentenciado a dos años de cárcel por la falsificación de Libreta de Servicio Militar.

“Si hay una sanción para algún parlamentario por haber utilizado una libreta que no corresponde por uso de instrumento falsificado también deberíamos sancionar al señor vicepresidente que en su libreta establece que es licenciado en matemáticas, pero a su vez no es una Libreta de Servicio Militar sino es una libreta que se ha comprado”, sostuvo.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
