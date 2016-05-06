ATT identifica más de 200 radioemisoras ilegales en el país

La Autoridad de Regulación y Fiscalización de Telecomunicaciones y Transportes (ATT) realizó desde el año pasado un operativo que permitió identificar más de 200 radioemisoras ilegales en el país, principalmente en la ciudad de El Alto, informó el titular de esa institución, Cesar Bohrt.
“Desde el año pasado hemos venido haciendo un trabajo de operación nacional, y de ahí hemos detectado una cantidad de emisoras ilegales. Hemos detectado más de 200 emisoras ilegales a nivel nacional, en El Alto hay un buen porcentaje más que en otras regiones”, indicó.
Según el Director de la ATT, se alista un plan para combatir a las emisoras ilegales y se piensa comenzar por intimarlos a que dejen de usar el espectro magnético y se incluyan en los procesos de otorgamiento de frecuencias legales.
“Lo que procede es intimarlos a que dejen de usar el espectro magnético y se incluyan en los procesos de otorgamientos de frecuencias que los planes de Gobierno los saca cada determinado tiempo”, remarcó.
Aclaró que aunque las emisoras ilegales estén respaldadas por organizaciones sociales, serán intimadas a dejar de usar el espectro magnético, porque es considerado de los bolivianos que tiene que ser administrado por el Estado.
“Tienen que cumplir cuatro conceptos, que sea del Estado, que sea comercial, que sea social comunitaria o que sea de algún pueblo indígena originario campesino, esas son las cuatro entidades que nosotros tenemos potestad de atender”, dijo.
De acuerdo con Bohrt, actualmente existe en el país alrededor de 700 radioemisoras funcionando de manera legal, tanto en FM y AM.
Por otro lado, señaló que las radioemisoras que cumplan su contrato de concesión este año deberán someterse a un nuevo régimen para adquirir un nuevo derecho propietario, y en el sector comercial es a través de licitaciones públicas.
Aclaró que el concepto de renovación de concesión de frecuencia, como plantea la Asociación Boliviana de Radiodifusoras (Asbora), no se aplica para los contratos de operadores que tienen una concesión con el antiguo régimen (ley 1632).
No obstante, dijo que en la nueva Ley de Telecomunicaciones 164 existe el concepto de renovación, “pero sólo es para aquellos operadores que han obtenido licencias con el nuevo régimen”.
LA PAZ/ABI
If you wish for to increase your know-how simply keep visiting
this web page and be updated with the most up-to-date news
update posted here.
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice even as
you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast
offered shiny transparent concept
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your
stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like
what you’re stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible.
I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful site.
Good info. Lucky me I ran across your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I have bookmarked it for later!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be utilizing?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like
to find something more secure. Do you have any recommendations?
What i do not realize is actually how you’re no longer really a lot more smartly-appreciated
than you might be now. You are very intelligent.
You understand therefore considerably relating to this
matter, made me in my opinion consider it from so many varied angles.
Its like men and women are not interested until it’s something to do with Woman gaga!
Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time handle it
up!
If you desire to obtain much from this post then you have to apply these techniques to your won web site.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like
this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
First off I want to say superb blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your
thoughts before writing. I have had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas
out. I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like
the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted just trying to figure out how to begin.
Any ideas or tips? Many thanks!
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site.
Reading this information So i’m glad to exhibit that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered
just what I needed. I such a lot undoubtedly will make
sure to do not overlook this site and provides it a
look on a constant basis.
Why visitors still use to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing is existing
on web?
Keep this going please, great job!
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could
i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided
bright clear concept
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about construction project.
Regards
I am curious to find out what blog system you are using?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find
something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?
I simply could not leave your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information a person provide in your visitors?
Is going to be back steadily in order to check out new
posts
After looking over a handful of the blog articles on your website, I really like your way of blogging.
I book-marked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking
back in the near future. Please check out my web site
as well and let me know what you think.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously think this site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the information!
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page
layout of your site? Its very well written; I love
what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Having read this I believed it was very informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this informative article together.
I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both
reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
It’s really a great and useful piece of info.
I am glad that you shared this useful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
For most up-to-date news you have to pay a quick visit internet and on web I found this web page as a
best website for latest updates.
I have been browsing on-line more than three
hours lately, but I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours.
It’s pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made
good content material as you did, the web will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
continuously i used to read smaller articles or reviews that
as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I
am reading at this time.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought
this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are
going to a famous blogger if you are not already ;
) Cheers!
I think the admin of this web page is really working hard for
his web page, for the reason that here every material is quality based stuff.
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty
foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My
iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is
completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!