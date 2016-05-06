Fecha de publicación: Viernes 6 de mayo de 2016 -- 13:23

ATT identifica más de 200 radioemisoras ilegales en el país

Consola de una radioemisora.

Consola de una radioemisora.

La Autoridad de Regulación y Fiscalización de Telecomunicaciones y Transportes (ATT) realizó desde el año pasado un operativo que permitió identificar más de 200 radioemisoras ilegales en el país, principalmente en la ciudad de El Alto, informó el titular de esa institución, Cesar Bohrt.

“Desde el año pasado hemos venido haciendo un trabajo de operación nacional, y de ahí hemos detectado una cantidad de emisoras ilegales. Hemos detectado más de 200 emisoras ilegales a nivel nacional, en El Alto hay un buen porcentaje más que en otras regiones”, indicó.

Según el Director de la ATT, se alista un plan para combatir a las emisoras ilegales y se piensa comenzar por intimarlos a que dejen de usar el espectro magnético y se incluyan en los procesos de otorgamiento de frecuencias legales.

“Lo que procede es intimarlos a que dejen de usar el espectro magnético y se incluyan en los procesos de otorgamientos de frecuencias que los planes de Gobierno los saca cada determinado tiempo”, remarcó.

Aclaró que aunque las emisoras ilegales estén respaldadas por organizaciones sociales, serán intimadas a dejar de usar el espectro magnético, porque es considerado de los bolivianos que tiene que ser administrado por el Estado.

“Tienen que cumplir cuatro conceptos, que sea del Estado, que sea comercial, que sea social comunitaria o que sea de algún pueblo indígena originario campesino, esas son las cuatro entidades que nosotros tenemos potestad de atender”, dijo.

De acuerdo con Bohrt, actualmente existe en el país alrededor de 700 radioemisoras funcionando de manera legal, tanto en FM y AM.

Por otro lado, señaló que las radioemisoras que cumplan su contrato de concesión este año deberán someterse a un nuevo régimen para adquirir un nuevo derecho propietario, y en el sector comercial es a través de licitaciones públicas.

Aclaró que el concepto de renovación de concesión de frecuencia, como plantea la Asociación Boliviana de Radiodifusoras (Asbora), no se aplica para los contratos de operadores que tienen una concesión con el antiguo régimen (ley 1632).

No obstante, dijo que en la nueva Ley de Telecomunicaciones 164 existe el concepto de renovación, “pero sólo es para aquellos operadores que han obtenido licencias con el nuevo régimen”.

LA PAZ/ABI

