Fecha de publicación: Sábado 7 de mayo de 2016 -- 11:53

Desplome de estación del Teleférico en construcción deja 8 heridos

Desplome de estación en construcción de la Línea Blanca.

Desplome de estación en construcción de la Línea Blanca.

Una de las estaciones en construcción de la Línea Blanca del teleférico se desplomó la mañana de este sábado y dejó al menos ocho heridos, seis son obreros que trabajaban en el lugar y dos son transeúntes según informó el gerente general del Teleférico, Cesar Dockweiler.

El hecho se registró después de las 10.00 horas y los heridos fueron trasladados a la clínica Amid, tanto a los obreros como a transeúntes.

Dockweiler dijo que lo que a la empresa le interesa es conocer las causas que habrían provocado el desplome de la obra que está en la plaza Triangular de la ciudad de La Paz.

“Es importante conocer las acciones para tomar las acciones y asumir las acciones que nos permita evitar este tipo de eventos”, sostuvo a los medios locales.

LA PAZ/Fides

