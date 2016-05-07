Fecha de publicación: Sábado 7 de mayo de 2016 -- 13:59

Zapata pide investigar tráfico de influencias en tres adjudicaciones

Gabriela Zapata a la salida de la audiencia del viernes. (APG).

Gabriela Zapata, la expareja del presidente Evo Morales, quien guarda detención preventiva en el Centro de Orientación Femenina de Miraflores de La Paz por supuesto tráfico de influencias en la adjudicación de obras de la empresa china CAMC, pidió investigar al menos la adjudicación de tres obras por irregularidades.

Mencionó la adjudicación de la construcción del Tren Metropolitano de Cochabamba a la empresa española JOCA. También hizo referencia al contrato para el diseño y la construcción del aeropuerto intercontinental o HUB de Viru Viru, en Santa Cruz, que será realizado por la empresa china Beijing Urban Construction Group Co. Otro contrato que cuestionó fue el que hizo el Gobierno con la consultora italiana Tecnimont para el estudio de la planta de producción de propileno y polipropileno.

Zapata, antes de realizar muchas preguntas sobre estos contratos indicó que hay cosas que se deben poner en la balanza y que demostrará quienes son “los verdaderos traficantes de influencias de este país”.

“¿Por qué -por ejemplo- el tren de Cochabamba, cuando el Presidente ha regalado el tren de Cochabamba en papeles, porqué le han hecho regalar al Presidente?, ese tren ¿porqué de la noche a la mañana la empresa JOCA se adjudica. ¿Por qué el aeropuerto (de Viru Viru) está conversado con la empresa Beijing de china. ¿Por qué las plantas de propileno está diseñado por la empresa de Tecnimont, de su momento?”, cuestionó.

Indicó que ella entregó las pruebas a sus abogados y a otras personas para que se demuestre y se ponga en la balanza la injusticia que se hace en el Ejecutivo.

Gabriela Zapata también se ratificó su pedido de investigar las dos imputaciones que tuvo la ministra de Transparencia Lenny Valdivia por favorecer al Banco de Crédito.

“La personas supuestamente transparente (Valdivia) viene y me acusa a mí de que tengo supuestamente legitimación de ganancias de otros delitos, más cuando ella tiene dos imputaciones, que se investigue también las denuncias que tiene esta señora, porqué le han imputado dos veces por favorecer al Banco de Crédito cuando ella trabajaba en la ASFI”, aseveró.

LA PAZ/Fides

