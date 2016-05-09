Choferes de El Alto demandan nivelación de pasajes

La Federación Regional de Chóferes Andina de la ciudad de El Alto dio este lunes un plazo de 48 horas a la alcaldesa de esa ciudad, Soledad Chapetón, para que autorice la aplicación de la tarifa única de 1,50 bolivianos en tramos cortos como en largos.
El ejecutivo del sector, Primitivo Mamani, aseguró en declaraciones a radio Fides que desde el jueves podrían cobrar la nivelación en las rutas cortas ya que existiría un estudio que determinó su aplicación desde el 26 de abril pasado.
“Hay un estudio de costo de operaciones de la empresa Gerensa que establecer el tramo corto en 1,20 y el tramo largo en 1,80. Es un documento sostenible y tiene base legal. (…) Los resultados arrojan esta situación pero nosotros planteamos como transportista, como dirigentes, 1,50 bolivianos, lo que es la nivelación de tarifas, el tramo corto sin afectar la tarifa del tramo largo que se paga actualmente 1,50”, sostuvo el dirigente.
El sector pide una reunión de emergencia con Alcaldesa para conversar sobre el tema. La solicitud lo realizó mediante la Dirección de Transporte para que esta instancia posibilite una reunión en 48 horas.
“Esperemos que nos haga llegar una nota formal para poder asistir una reunión, siempre hemos estado predispuestos para poder reunirnos en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar y en cualquier horario”, indicó.
LA PAZ/Fides
