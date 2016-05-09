Fecha de publicación: Lunes 9 de mayo de 2016 -- 13:15

Dos policías enviados a San Pedro por falsificación

Un mayor de Policía de apellido Rosell y un excadete fueron enviados al penal de San Pedro  acusados de uso de instrumento falsificado y falsedad ideológica, por cobrar con nombres “fantasmas” los aportes en las planillas del Batallón de Seguridad Física Privada (BSFP), informó este lunes el coronel Gary Omonte director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC).

“El mayor de Policía y el excaballero cadete fueron descubiertos cuando cobraban a las instituciones aportes para la Caja Nacional de Salud por efectivos fantasmas que hacían aparecer en la planilla de la BSFP y se beneficiaban de estos cobros”, detalló Omonte a los medios de comunicación.

El jefe policial indicó que los dos exunifoprmados una vez descubiertos fueron enviados ante el juez cautelar el domingo 8 de mayo, quien determinó su internación inmediata en el penal de San Pedro de La Paz.

Según Omonte aún la investigación se mantiene abierta para determinar su hubo otro tipo de delitos de los dos expolicías, porque hay la sospecha de otros cobros a los efectivos que prestan servicios en la seguridad privada.

LA PAZ/ Fides

