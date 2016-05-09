Fecha de publicación: Lunes 9 de mayo de 2016 -- 16:34

Impuestos embarga edificio de indígenas en Trinidad

Edificio de la Cepem - B. (Fides)

Edificio de la Cepem – B. (Fides)

La oficina de Impuestos Nacionales embargo la mañana del lunes las oficinas de la Central de Pueblos Étnicos Mojeños del Beni (Cepem-B), según informó la ejecutiva de la organización Bertha Vejarano.

“Los de Impuestos nos dijeron que esta embragado nuestra oficina por falta de pago del primer propietario del inmueble, Rubens Rivarola Muñoz, quien no canceló los impuestos cuando este edificio cumplía una función comercial”, explicó Vejarano.

Según recordó la dirigente el inmueble fue donado a la Cepem-B por la Iglesia Católica, los que adquirieron de Rivarola Muñoz sin conocer las deudas impositivas que mantenía.

Vejarano dijo que no encuentran una solución al problema, porque ellos como organización están impedidos de realizar un pago de impuestos para un tercero, pues sse consideraría malversación.

La dirigente indicó que hace meses intentaron comunicarse con Rivarola Muñoz y se enteraron que falleció.

En las oficinas de Impuestos Nacionales en Trinidad indicaron que a la única persona a la que  entregarán del monto adeudado de las oficinas de la Cepem- B es al deudor Rubens Rivarola Muñoz.

TRINIDAD/Fides

