Ministerio Público envía a Panamá un grupo de fiscales

La Fiscalía General del Estado conformó una comisión especial para investigar los denominados “Panama Papers”, que viajará al país centroamericano en los próximos días para estableces los lazos de empresas bolivianas con este caso en Bolivia, informó este martes el fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero.
“Dos fiscales se ausentaran este viernes a Panamá para recabar mayor información. Estamos tomando contacto con fiscales de Iberoamérica y de Panamá que investigan este caso para apertura la investigación en Bolivia”, dijo el fiscal General.
En conferencia de prensa, el Fiscal reveló que incluso miembros de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) estarían relacionados a algunas de las 95 firmas bolivianas reveladas en la página de web del Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ).
“Nuestros fiscales del caso FBF detectaron que hay una cuenta de quienes están siendo investigados y se llevaban fondos de la Conmebol directamente a Panamá”, señaló Guerrero.
El ICIJ aclaró el lunes que figurar en la lista no implica necesariamente haber incurrido en fraude.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
