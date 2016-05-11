Ministro Arce: No es necesario un nuevo billete de Bs 500

El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, dijo el miércoles, en la ciudad de La Paz que no es necesaria la impresión de un nuevo billete de corte de 500 bolivianos y pidió al Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB) que justifique la emisión de ese nuevo billete.
“En opinión del Ministerio de Economía no es necesario un nuevo billete de ese corte puesto que las transacciones se vienen haciendo de manera absolutamente normal, y no hemos visto la necesidad de ampliar el corte del billete. Esperaremos las justificaciones que pueda tener el Banco Central al respecto”, afirmó en el acto de posesión del nuevo presidente del Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN).
En marzo, el Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB) lanzó una licitación internacional para imprimir 20 millones de piezas de billetes de 500 bolivianos (86,29 dólares), que formarán parte de una nueva familia de billetes que incluyen cortes de 200, 100, 50, 20 y 10 bolivianos.
El presidente del BCB, Marcelo Zabalaga, justificó la medida argumentando que el crecimiento económico del país deriva en transacciones cada vez más grandes, lo que exige al ente emisor imprimir billetes de 500 bolivianos.
A contramano, Arce solicitó al BCB que presente las justificaciones necesarias de la impresión de un nuevo corte de billete de 500 bolivianos.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
